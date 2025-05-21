Rashee Rice Replica Tipped To Make ‘Immediate’ Impact For Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs finally seemed to have a strong starting trio at receiver heading into the 2025, with Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice set to headline at the position come the fall.

Whilst Brown and Rice are both coming off serious injuries suffered early on last season, both should be healthy and ready for 2025. The onus will be particularly heavy on Rice, who started at a strong pace in 2024, generating 288 receiving yards in his first four games before injuring his knee against the Chargers last September.

But despite their presence and that of former second round pick, Skyy Moore, and veteran Juju Smith Schuster, the Chiefs decided to draft another wideout early on in day three of the draft, selecting Utah State’s Jalen Royals with the 133rd pick (round four) in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Royals Believed To Do Big Things In Rookie Season

Although Royals has yet to play a snap for the team in the pre or regular season, the Georgia native has already been predicted to make a big splash in just his very first year.

Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson created a list of five players selected on day three of this past draft who could have an impact straight from the get go – of which Royals’ was a name listed.

“Chiefs director of player personnel Ryne Nutt told reporters he believes Royals offers a similar skill set to Rice’s, saying, “His game is very similar to Rashee’s.” Parson wrote.