Chiefs WR Jalen Royals Sends 6-Word Message to Chiefs Kingdom After First Career TD

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals waited a long time for his first NFL touchdown. After finally getting it against the Indianapolis Colts, he had a message for Chiefs Kingdom.

Royals caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes during the third quarter of Kansas City’s 33-30 overtime win over Indianapolis on “Sunday Night Football.” It marked the first touchdown of Royals’ NFL career after a quiet rookie season.

The wide receiver celebrated the milestone on Instagram after the game.

“Been waiting on this. First of many,” Royals wrote.

His teammates quickly joined the celebration in the comments.

“Welcome to the party!” Tyquan Thornton wrote.

“There he gooooo!” Rashee Rice added, while Emmett Johnson responded, “Yessir.”

Royals’ touchdown also came at an important point in the game as the Chiefs fought their way through a back-and-forth matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jalen Royals Scores First Chiefs Touchdown on Fourth Down

Royals’ first touchdown didn’t come on an easy play.

The Chiefs faced fourth-and-goal from the Indianapolis 1-yard line when Mahomes found Royals for the score. The touchdown gave Kansas City the lead and continued a strong third quarter for the Chiefs’ passing attack.

Thornton helped set up the scoring opportunity with one of the biggest plays of the game. Mahomes connected with him for 45 yards, putting Kansas City in position near the goal line.

Royals then finished the drive.

The touchdown marked another step forward for the former fourth-round pick, whose rookie season didn’t go according to plan.

Kansas City selected Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He impressed during training camp and the preseason before a knee injury slowed his progress. Royals finished his rookie season with only two receptions for four yards.

Now healthy, Royals has started earning more opportunities in the Chiefs’ offense.

Head coach Andy Reid praised the young receiver after the Colts game, although he started with a joke about Royals’ new look.

“He got a haircut so we decided to give him the ball,” Reid said after the game.

Reid then explained what he has seen from Royals behind the scenes.

“No, listen, he’s a great kid. Never says a word. The kid is as quiet as anybody I’ve ever been around. He just plays hard,” Reid said. “You saw it in the preseason, now you get to see it during the regular season. It was great for him.”

Patrick Mahomes Gets Chiefs Receivers Involved in Overtime Win

Royals wasn’t the only Chiefs receiver who delivered against Indianapolis.

Kansas City finished with 523 total yards, including 382 through the air, as Mahomes spread the ball around to seven different receivers.

Thornton caught four passes for 86 yards, with his two deep receptions providing important plays for Kansas City’s offense.

Mahomes also connected with Travis Kelce nine times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy joined Kelce and Royals with a red-zone touchdown reception of his own.

All three of Mahomes’ touchdown passes came with Kansas City trailing and put the Chiefs back in front.

The game eventually went to overtime, where Harrison Butker kicked a field goal on Kansas City’s first possession. Indianapolis answered with a field goal after a potential Chiefs fumble recovery was overturned.

Mahomes and the offense then got one final opportunity. A Kenneth Walker III catch-and-run helped move Kansas City into position before Butker hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to secure the 33-30 win.