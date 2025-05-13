Jason Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift Request

While the Kansas City Chiefs are in the offseason, award-winning tight end Travis Kelce is keeping busy with is podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The brothers have brought a range of guests on the show, everyone from Ben Stiller and Jason Sudeikis, so it’s always interesting to see which superstar or sports figure will appear on the show on Wednesdays.

One guest the brothers have never had on the show is Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce. It would be pretty epic to see Swift on the show, and we can only imagine what little tidbits Swift would share to let fans in on her life. But, not only has it not happened, the brothers have never even addressed the idea, until now.

Will Taylor Swift Be on ‘New Heights?’

Jason appeared at an Amazon event on the Upper West Side of New York City on Monday, May 12, and he was straight-up asked by Entertainment Tonight host Rachel Smith about the possibility of having Swift on the show in the future.

First, Jason was asked who he would most like to have most on the podcast. He responded, “Anybody we get a chance to talk to. I’m super excited about. It’s a unique world where Trav and I get to talk to childhood heroes and people that we looked up to in the entertainment world, or in the sports world. Some of the guys and women that are at the top of their game currently.”

He added, “I think that’s one of the things that people really like about the show, is the family aspect of it; the brotherhood. I think a lot of that people can relate to, so. But, yeah, always exciting to get Mom on.”

Then, the interviewer specifically asked, “We’d love to have Taylor Swift on, as well.” Jason then replied, “You and a lot of other people. For sure.”

So, Jason finally responded publicly to the idea of Swift being on the show, but really didn’t give any details. At least he didn’t totally shoot down the idea.

Jason Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift Meeting His Daughter

Jason then started talking about his new baby with Kylie, their fourth girl, Finnley. He was asked if Swift had met the newborn, and he said, “She has. Yeah. She’s met her. We were fortunate to have them all in.”

He added, “It doesn’t happen often, everybody’s busy, but it was really special. Thankfully we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other. It’s been awesome.”

Last week, on May 7, the Kelce brothers had their mom, Donna, on the show in honor of Mother’s Day. The move excited fans, because Donna always shows off a more human side of the family.

During the episode’s introduction, Travis said, “Haven’t had Mama Kelce on the show in a while, so you guys can get caught up on how Mommy’s doing.” Travis calling her “mommy” caught the attention of Jason, who said, “Travis, you’re a grown man, stop calling Mom ‘Mommy.'”