Jason Kelce Reveals ‘Remarkable’ Detail From Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in one of the most anticipated wedding ceremonies outside the royal family, but relatively few details of the event itself have leaked out in the last three weeks.

Jason Kelce believes that might be the most remarkable part of the affair.

The longtime Philadelphia Eagles star and podcast co-host with Travis spoke about the wedding this week, saying he was surprised at just how much effort the newlyweds put into keeping the otherwise public spectacle at Madison Square Garden a secret.

Jason Kelce Marveled at Security Around Kelce-Swift Wedding

In an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP on Thursday, Jason Kelce said he has yet to see any photos leaked from inside the arena.

“I haven’t seen any legitimate photos really from the wedding,” he said. “It’s remarkable.”

Kelce said it wasn’t an accident, noting that Swift and his brother went to great lengths to keep the thousands of guests from stealing or leaking photos from inside.

“There were a thousand people inside Madison Square Garden,” Jason Kelce said, adding, “I think this is obviously an effort by Travis and Taylor to really try and make this as intimate of a moment as possible.”

Jason Kelce added that the near-constant media attention has become normal for the couple, who have been in the spotlight since their relationship was first confirmed in the summer of 2023.

“There’s so much interest in what those guys are doing at all times, so I think you just get used to it,” he said.

But Jason Kelce did share one detail, albeit about himself. The former Eagles center said he probably cried more watching his brother and Swift tie the knot than he did at his own wedding.

“Kylie is probably not happy about that,” he joked.

Few Details Have Leaked on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

There are still only a handful of details that have been released, many directly from the new couple themselves. It was Kelce and Swift who confirmed that friend and comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Jason Kelce confirmed that his daughters served as flower girls.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible,” Jason Kelce told the Reno Gazette Journal. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it, and more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”

While Kelce and Swift reportedly enjoyed a few days in Montana immediately after their wedding before traveling to California to watch former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster get married, the details of their full honeymoon have also remained under wraps.

Mahomes is back at training camp with the Chiefs, trying to re-establish his connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in December. Mahomes was cleared to practice in full and is on track to start the season, but the team is taking it slow as he ramps back up.