Chiefs Trade Proposal Sends Away Underperforming $80 Million Offensive Lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs have had one thought on their mind since getting battered by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22 – offensive line.

However, that may not stop them from trading away starting pieces on their offensive line (stay with me here).

Jawaan Taylor has not cut the mustard in terms of paying back his 4 year, $80 million deal signed in the 2023 offseason. A failed attempt at a move to left tackle was followed by mediocre play at right tackle, and whilst he was not the premier cause of grief for Patrick Mahomes‘ protection during the Super Bowl, it is a position that could do with upgrading.

Particularly given the former Jaguar’s hefty price tag in a contract that expires at the end of the 2026 season.

As such, we could see a trade between the chiefs and the right-tackle needy Houston Texans.

Could The Chiefs Trade Jawaan Taylor To The Texans?

Despite the Texans also being in the AFC alongside KC, they are not quite at the level to which the Chiefs would consider them to be true rivals in the conference alongside the likes of the Ravens and Bills. Even if Houston have made the Divisional Round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

The Chiefs would send Taylor to the Texans to compete with 2024 second round pick, Blake Fisher, who started to show signs of improvement last season after a very rocky start. And in exchange, the Texans send back draft compensation and a player.

Kansas City have two able tackles in Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons, both acquired this offseason by free agency and the draft respectively, and both of whom are on significantly cheaper deals than Taylor. It would not be shocking if at some point the Chiefs decided they prefer their other two potential starting tackles to Taylor in the long run.

Texans get: Jawaan Taylor, 2026 seventh round pick

Chiefs get: 2026 fourth round pick, Jimmy Ward

Who Benefits From This Potential Trade?

Whilst the compensation may seem low for a starting right tackle, Taylor has an expensive deal that he is not playing up to, despite being a reasonable starting player for the Chiefs.

Counting for nearly $55 million against the salary cap over the next two years, Houston can afford the former Florida star, but it would not come without cost.

Taylor would act as both insurance for Blake Fisher and a potential longer term option if he can go back to the kind of form that he displayed in Jacksonville for four years, potentially acting as the future replacement for tackle, Cam Robinson, who is just on a one year deal.

It is not inconceivable that, if all goes well, Taylor gets extended and locks down the right tackle spot, whilst Fisher becomes the team’s new blindside protector in 2026 and beyond.

A mixture of financial risk but potential lucrative reward for a team that desperately needs further assurances on what has been the Achilles Heel of the team for best part of a decade at this point – this potential trade could be a win-win situation.