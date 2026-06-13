Two Former Chiefs Tackles Set to Battle Out For NFC West RT Job

The Kansas City Chiefs traded away offensive tackle Wanya Morris to the Atlanta Falcons for an exchange of late round picks; the Falcons gave up a sixth rounder in exchange for Morris and a seventh rounder in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Back in April, the Falcons were blind-sighted by the surprise retirement of right tackle Kaleb McGary, who had long been a key part of an Atlanta offensive line that had been one of the league’s best for the past few years.

Given that the main waves of free agency had already passed by that point, just days later the Falcons turned to none other than ex-Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor, who had just been released by Kansas City the month prior and had not yet found a new home.

And now with the acquisition of Morris, it appears that the 2026 training camp down in Atlanta could well see the pair face-off for the starting right tackle job.

Jawaan Taylor V.S. Wanya Morris Battle For Right Tackle

Taylor signed a one year, $5 million deal with the Falcons back in the spring. Hardly anything near to the blockbuster 4 year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs back in 2023, but still a more sizeable amount than a veteran’s minimum, implying that his signing on would make him the likely bridge starter at the position.

With the subsequent addition of Morris, Taylor’s starting security is certainly under threat – neither player can purport to have played consistent, clean football over the past couple of year when suiting up.

But there is no question that the former Jacksonville Jaguar will have the upper hand heading into training camp, given his massive 111 starts to Morris’ 15.

Will the Chiefs Miss Taylor or Morris in 2026?

It is never easy to even vaguely accurately predict the future, but Jaylon Moore did shine during his limited time on the field last season. The former 49er received a 63.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, and after Taylor’s unimpressive past two years at right tackle is set to provide an upgrade at the position in 2026, if he is able to continue his progress.

But there is also inherent risk with Moore. Despite getting a two year, $30 million deal from the Chiefs back in March 2025, the 28-year old is still fairly unproven in the league. With just 18 starts to his name over the course of his career – 16 of which have been at left tackle, rather than the starting right hand spot he currently occupies on Kansas City’s depth chart – the sample size for his production is exceptionally low.

Much will also depend on if Esa Pole can continue his ascendance on the exterior of the offensive line. The former UDFA started four games in 2025 and showcased remarkable consistency and poise for a rookie undrafted player. There is no doubt that his presence on the roster made the Chiefs feel more comfortable with trading away Morris.