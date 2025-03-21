Chiefs’ Breakout Corner Named Team’s ‘Best Trade Asset’ Ahead Of NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ cornerback room seems to have an unnatural ability to constantly reshape and re-form despite minimal resources being injected into it.

Beyond the addition of former first round pick, Trent McDuffie, who has turned into an All-Pro caliber player, the franchise seems to always get fantastic returns-on-investments on day 3 defensive backs.

L’Jarius Sneed became one of the league’s top corners in KC prior to being shipped off to the Tennessee Titans last spring, whilst nickel, Chamarri Conner, has more than held his own at the spot since taking over at the beginning of the 2024 season.

And few have delivered as impressively as former seventh rounder, Jaylen Watson, who has turned in very capable performances since his rookie season in 2022.

Jaylen Watson The Chiefs’ #1 Trade Asset Pre Draft?

So it is interesting, consequently, that Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus labelled the Washington State alum as the Chiefs’ best trade asset heading into 2025.

“The Chiefs are known for keeping their core starters in place, particularly on defense, but this offseason has been fraught with change”, Locker writes. “That includes at cornerback with the signing of Kristian Fulton, which might not leave a clear future for a player like Watson.”

“Watson’s 2024 season was limited by a broken leg, but he was a standout cover man with a 71.6 PFF coverage grade. However, Kansas City has several other young cornerbacks, including Chamarri Conner — who is more of a slot option — Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson. All of Watson, Williams and Johnson will be 2026 free agents, but Watson would be the most valuable if traded.”

Would The Chiefs Trade Watson?

Locker is right in saying that the Chiefs do have this constant rotation of corners who can play well – something that in recent years is getting tougher and tougher to find.

Whilst Watson was primed for a breakout year in 2024, a promising season was cut short by a broken foot that kept him out until the playoffs.

Encouraging play by fellow seventh rounder, Nazeeh Johnson, combined with the addition Fulton could suggest that trading Watson might be a play for the reigning AFC champions.

But there is also the question of whether Watson’s latest injury may impact his value on the market; although with the issue being his foot – rather than knee, for example – and him being just 26 years old, he will likely still be a sought after player.

What Would Watson Command In A Trade?

Specifics are difficult to determine, but it is not impossible that Watson could command as much as a low third round, early fourth round pick at this point. He still has a year left on his rookie deal, and whilst his production has not been All-Pro worthy, with continued development he could well turn into a Pro-Bowl caliber player over the next year or two.

And if a team were to trade for and subsequently re-sign Watson to a new deal this offseason, he would likely be much more affordable than comparable players at his position, given his injury history and low original draft status.

It does not seem, reports wise, that there has been no talk yet of the Chiefs having an interest in trading the 2 x Super Bowl champion any time soon, but it certainly is not inconceivable.