Chiefs Starter Expected to Return After 12-Game Absence: Report

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson, who has been on injured reserve since Week 7, is expected to be activated from IR in time for the team’s AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic on January 16.

“The veteran who returned to the practice field last week and who is expected to return from injured reserve in time for Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans is cornerback Jaylen Watson,” Taylor wrote.

“Watson could start Saturday and play a majority of the snaps after he was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. His addition should strengthen the secondary.”

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid hinted at Watson’s potential return during his press conference on January 14.

“I kind of want to see this week — see how he does. But what I’ve seen so far, it’s been good. He’s in good shape. I’m not telling you he can play a whole game, but I think he has a chance of playing. We’ll see,” Reid said of Watson.

Watson posted videos on his social media during his rehab which showed he was working diligently to return this season. That hard work has paid off, as he is set to return just in time for Kansas City’s first playoff game.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have until January 24 to activate Watson to the 53-player roster, otherwise, they will be forced to shut him down for the season.

In six games played this season, Watson allowed a 53.6% completion percentage, four pass breakups, and zero touchdowns, per PFF.

X Users Reacted to Nate Taylor’s Update

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Taylor’s update on Watson.

“This is the best news KC could’ve gotten. Teams have been picking on the non-[Trent] McDuffie CBs since his injury,” one person wrote.

“Best news for the week. Watson will make the entire Kansas City defense look impenetrable,” another person wrote. “His absence was sorely missed for most of the season. He is a sure tackler and a shutdown cover man on the opponent’s WR1.”

“The Chiefs got healthy at the perfect time,” another person wrote. “Only one player that was considered a key player at the start of the season is still injured and unable to return this season, Rashee Rice.”

Chiefs to Face Texans in AFC Divisional Round

Kansas City last faced Houston in Week 16 of the regular season and the result was a 27-19 win for the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Against the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-41 pass attempts for 260 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball five times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy was Mahomes’s leading receiver in that game. He had a season-high 11 targets and seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. Running back Kareem Hunt led Kansas City’s backfield with 11 rushes for 55 yards — 5.0 yards per carry — and one touchdown.

Kansas City’s defense rose to the occasion against Houston. The unit allowed 311 yards of total offense, sacked Texans QB C.J. Stroud two times, and also intercepted him twice.

The Chiefs (1) will face the Texans (4) on Saturday, January 18 at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN Plus, and ABC.

The other AFC Divisional round matchup will be between the Buffalo Bills (2) and Baltimore Ravens (3) in Buffalo. That game will be played on Sunday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount Plus.