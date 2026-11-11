Chiefs’ Josh Downs Tipped to Take Returning Duties After Ex-UDFA’s Release

After trading for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, the Kansas City Chiefs made a noteworthy decision the following day on Nov. 11 to release return specialist Nikko Remigio.

Remigio’s primary position is at wide receiver, but so far this season he has only played two snaps on offense but has returned kicks and punts on special teams.

As a result, some have postulated that given the team are now currently returner-less, Downs might be in line to take over the role on special teams.

The #Chiefs have waived WR/returner Nikko Remigio, an undrafted free agent in 2023 who returned more than 100 kicks and punts combined for the team. This could signal Josh Downs being used in that role. https://t.co/n1jyECHDdn pic.twitter.com/Vf0Bk5ofoq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2026

Josh Downs Tipped to Take Over Returning Duties

“The Chiefs have waived WR/returner Nikko Remigio, an undrafted free agent in 2023 who returned more than 100 kicks and punts combined for the team.” Ari Meirov wrote on Wednesday.

“This could signal Josh Downs being used in that role.”

Downs is not exactly a stranger to special teams work; since arriving in the NFL as a third round pick back in 2023, the 25-year old has returned 32 punts and 2 kicks.

However, the majority of those came in his second year in the league. Since the start of the 2025 season, Downs has only returned 10 punts in 1.5 years.

Will the Chiefs Risk Using Josh Downs on Special Teams?

There also may be the question of whether the Chiefs will want to use a starting wideout who is approaching veteran status (four years in the league) as a return man when they have other exciting talents who could do the job, such as rookie running back Emmett Johnson and second-year WR Jalen Royals.

Downs’ career punt return average is a pretty solid 9.75 yards, but it may not be quite spectacular enough for head coach Andy Reid to risk it.

Regardless, the timing of the move feels a little too convenient to be purely coincidental.