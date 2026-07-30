Chiefs’ Josh Simmons Returns to Dominant Form After Mysterious 2025 Absence Raised Questions

Josh Simmons is giving Kansas City Chiefs fans another reason to feel optimistic heading into the 2026 season.

After an offseason filled with questions about whether the young left tackle had regained the weight and strength he wanted following last year’s injury and unexplained absence, Simmons has emerged as one of the biggest standouts through the opening days of training camp.

Multiple reporters covering the Chiefs praised the former first-round pick’s performance, while teammates and fans pointed to his dominant play as another encouraging sign for an offensive line expected to protect Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback returns from a torn ACL and LCL.

Josh Simmons Dominates Chiefs Training Camp After Offseason Questions

Several reporters covering training camp highlighted Simmons as one of Kansas City’s top performers during Day 2.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor wrote that “Josh Simmons is a wall” while also noting Mahomes looked comfortable scrambling and rolling to his right during practice.

The praise continued throughout the day.

The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell reported, “Josh Simmons dominating in 1-on-1s today.”

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick also observed that Simmons remained with the starting offensive line throughout practice rather than rotating out.

“Josh Simmons wasn’t rotating out after the 2nd day, neither were Creed or Trey,” Derrick wrote, adding that the coaching staff’s approach would become even more notable once players begin practicing in pads.

Kansas City’s starting offensive line for the second practice featured Simmons at left tackle alongside Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Kahlil Benson.

Simmons appeared to have regained the weight that drew attention earlier this offseason.

“You can see Josh Simmons in the background here… clearly put back on that weight everyone was so worried about.”

The encouraging reports quickly generated excitement among fans.

“All Pro Season Incoming,” one supporter posted.

“Two things I love hearing: 1) QB practicing under center. 2) Josh Simmons dominating,” another fan wrote.

Creed Humphrey and Andy Reid Praise Simmons’ Growth

Simmons’ teammates have also noticed his progress.

Center Humphrey praised the left tackle’s development after practice.

“Josh’s potential is through the roof, man,” Humphrey said. “If he keeps working the way he is, he’s going to be a very talented player in this league.”

Kahlil Benson also complimented Simmons’ work ethic.

“Really hard worker—you can tell it’s important to him—really strong player from a physical standpoint—we are excited about him.”

The recent praise follows months of work after Simmons openly discussed changing his body during the offseason.

The former Ohio State standout became known for his rare athleticism before suffering a torn patellar tendon during the 2024 college season. The injury caused him to slide to the Chiefs with the final pick of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Earlier this offseason, Simmons drew attention after appearing noticeably leaner in photos shared by the Chiefs.

During mandatory minicamp, he explained the physical transformation.

“It was kind of a side effect of just working out every day,” Simmons said.

When asked about appearing more defined, he added, “Tried to, man. Just trying to get stronger.”

Simmons said he weighed between 285 and 290 pounds but hoped to reach 300 pounds by Week 1.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wasn’t concerned about the number on the scale.

“He’s kind of a unique character because he’s not a real big guy. That’s not what he is. But he’s extremely strong and very athletic,” Reid said.

“I know he probably told you he’s gonna put on weight. We’ll see where that goes. I don’t think that’s an absolute that has to take place. But he looked pretty good out here.”

Josh Simmons Appears Ready to Move Past Difficult End to Rookie Season

Simmons’ encouraging camp comes after a difficult finish to his rookie year.

Just hours before the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, Simmons left the team for what the organization described only as a “family matter.”

He remained away from the club for 22 days and missed four games before returning in early November.

When asked about the absence, Simmons declined to discuss the details publicly.

“I kind of want to keep that in house, with all due respect,” he told ESPN. “I know everybody wants to know, but it’s something I want to keep private. Obviously, family is the biggest thing Polynesians lean on.”

Simmons returned to the starting lineup in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos and now enters the 2026 season expected to anchor the left side of Kansas City’s offensive line.