Chiefs Fan-Favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Giants Run Ends Before It Really Begins

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time with the New York Giants is reportedly coming to an end just over two months after he joined the team.

The Giants plan to release Smith-Schuster in a corresponding roster move as they prepare to sign running back Najee Harris, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 18.

The decision reunites Harris with the NFC East team while costing one of his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates a roster spot. Harris and Smith-Schuster previously played together in Pittsburgh during the 2021 season.

Smith-Schuster signed with New York on June 2 after spending the previous two seasons in Kansas City. He entered training camp competing for a place in the Giants’ wide receiver rotation but was listed as a fourth-string receiver on the team’s depth chart.

The veteran also did not play in New York’s first preseason game.

Inside JuJu Smith-Schuster’s NFL Journey

Smith-Schuster’s expected release marks another career change for the 29-year-old receiver, who entered the NFL as a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NFL Draft.

His most productive season in recent years came during his first run with the Chiefs in 2022.

Smith-Schuster quickly became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable wide receivers that season, finishing the regular season with 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games.

He also played an important role during Kansas City’s run to the championship. Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 53 yards as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The receiver left Kansas City after that championship season and signed with the New England Patriots in 2023. He returned to the Chiefs in 2024, this time taking on more of a veteran and rotational role in the offense.

Smith-Schuster recorded 18 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 season. He followed that with 33 catches for 345 yards and one touchdown in 2025.

The Giants gave him another opportunity this offseason, but his stay in New York now appears set to end before the regular season begins.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Roster Cut Comes Weeks After His Wedding

Smith-Schuster’s departure from Kansas City did not end his relationship with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick and Brittany were among the guests when Smith-Schuster married Laura Kruk at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California earlier this year.

The newlyweds later shared photos from their wedding in a joint Instagram post, prompting Brittany to celebrate the couple in the comments.

“PERFECTION✨🤍😍🙏🏼,” she wrote.

His wedding also marked Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s first public appearance since they tied the knot in front of their 1,000 closest friends at Madison Square Garden.