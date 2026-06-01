Chiefs Fan Favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Another Shot as Giants Seek Receiver Help

JuJu Smith-Schuster may be getting another chance to extend his NFL career.

The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver reportedly worked out for the New York Giants on June 1 as the team searches for reinforcements at the position. Smith-Schuster was joined by fellow veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios during the workout session.

The opportunity comes as questions continue surrounding Smith-Schuster’s future after two separate stints with the Chiefs and a recent change in representation.

For a player who helped Kansas City win a Super Bowl and became a fan favorite during his time with the organization, the workout could represent an important next step.

Giants Explore JuJu Smith-Schuster Amid Injury Concerns

The Giants entered the week looking for help at wide receiver after several injury setbacks.

According to reports, veteran receiver Gunner Olszewski recently suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The team is also monitoring Malik Nabers’s recovery, who continues to work his way back from a torn ACL sustained during the 2025 season.

Darius Slayton is also dealing with an injury, leaving New York thin at the position heading into the summer.

That prompted the Giants to bring in several experienced receivers, including Smith-Schuster.

While OBJ generated significant attention because of his history with the franchise, reports indicated that all of the receivers would need to earn roster spots.

Smith-Schuster enters the opportunity after appearing in 2025 games for Kansas City, recording 33 receptions for 345 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Recently Changed Representation

The workout comes shortly after Smith-Schuster made another significant career move.

On May 25, Rosenhaus Sports announced that the veteran receiver had joined the agency founded by longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The agency welcomed Smith-Schuster in a social media post, writing, “Welcome to the family.”

Rosenhaus is one of the most recognizable agents in professional sports. According to his agency biography, he has negotiated more than $10 billion in player contracts throughout his career.

The timing of the move suggests Smith-Schuster is actively pursuing another opportunity as he enters the next phase of his career.

Former Chiefs Receiver Looking to Recapture Earlier Success

Smith-Schuster originally entered the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and quickly emerged as one of the league’s most productive young receivers.

His best season came in 2018 when he totaled 1,426 receiving yards and established himself as a Pro Bowl-caliber playmaker.

After spending five seasons in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster signed with Kansas City in 2022 and played a key role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning campaign.

That season, he caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns while becoming one of Patrick Mahomes‘ most reliable targets.

Smith-Schuster later signed with the New England Patriots before returning to Kansas City in 2024.

Although his second stint with the Chiefs did not produce the same numbers as his 2022 campaign, he remained a respected veteran presence in the locker room and a popular figure among fans.