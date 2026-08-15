Chiefs’ Justin Fields Girlfriend, Parents & Siblings: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Justin Fields is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who will start the team’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams while Patrick Mahomes sits out as he continues working back from last season’s knee injury. Fields, a former first-round NFL draft pick, has generally kept his life away from football private. He was raised by his parents, Ivant “Pablo” Fields and Gina Tobey, and is also close with his stepmother, Jo Ann Fields, and half-sisters Jaiden and Jessica Fields. His family has a strong athletic background, while Fields has also been romantically linked to former college volleyball player Gianna Carmona. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Justin Fields Has Been Romantically Linked to Gianna Carmona

Fields has not publicly confirmed a relationship, but he has been linked to Instagram model and former Towson University volleyball player Gianna Carmona.

The speculation dates back to 2023, when Fields was playing for the Chicago Bears and the two were reportedly connected to a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Carmona has since added to the speculation by sharing Instagram Stories from games involving Fields, including during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Neither Fields nor Carmona has publicly detailed the nature of their relationship. Fields has largely kept his dating life away from the spotlight throughout his NFL career.

2. Justin Fields Credits His Father With Helping Shape Who He Is

Fields is the son of Ivant “Pablo” Fields and Gina Tobey. His father also has a football background after playing linebacker at Eastern Kentucky.

Ivant pushed his son both athletically and personally as he grew up.

“He was definitely very hard on me in terms of how I treated other people outside of [his] house, my respect for others and made me into the man I am today,” Fields told ESPN in 2021.

Ivant said Justin’s athletic ability was noticeable well before he started playing organized sports.

“When he was like 1, he would keep throwing a ball up the steps. The ball would bounce down the steps and he would catch it,” Ivant told WGN9 in 2023. “You’re trying to watch the game or a movie and it’s getting on your nerves, ‘Hey man, cut that out.’ But you have no idea it’s hand-eye coordination at 1.”

Ivant said his son also played with a Nerf basketball hoop before eventually starting tee ball at around 4 or 5 years old.

3. His Mother, Gina Tobey, Shares an Important Connection With Her Son

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Gina earned her bachelor’s degree from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where she studied vocal performance with an emphasis on opera. According to her LinkedIn profile, she later built a career in sales and relationship management.

Mother and son also share another connection.

Fields experienced his first seizure at 15 while sitting in health class and was subsequently diagnosed with epilepsy. He later discovered Gina had also experienced epilepsy and eventually outgrew it.

“When I did have [seizures], it was just because I didn’t take my medicine,” Fields told ESPN in 2022. “There was one time I had one, I wanted to see if I grew out of it, because my mom grew out of it. So let me see if I did, too. But I don’t even play with it now.”

Gina has continued checking on him even as he has gotten older.

“He’s 23, but I’m still always going to say ‘Are you taking your medicine?’” she told ESPN. “Just because that’s what mothers do when it comes to everything.”

4. Justin Fields’ Sister Jaiden Became a Standout Georgia Softball Player

Athletic success runs throughout the Fields family.

Justin’s older half-sister, Jaiden Fields, played softball at the University of Georgia, where Justin began his college football career before transferring to Ohio State.

Jaiden earned Second-Team All-SEC honors during her redshirt senior season in 2023. One of her strongest statistical seasons came in 2022, when she hit .331 with 10 home runs and recorded a 1.001 OPS.

After redshirting in 2019 and receiving additional eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaiden remained with the Bulldogs through the 2024 season.

Justin and Jaiden share their father, Ivant, who has two daughters with Jo Ann.

5. Jessica Fields Followed the Family Into College Athletics

Justin’s younger half-sister, Jessica Fields, also emerged as a highly regarded athlete.

The 6-foot-1 basketball player became a four-star recruit at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia. Jessica committed to Michigan in 2024 after also receiving interest from programs including Clemson, Boston College and Northwestern.

247Sports described Jessica as “a capable frontcourt option” with the ability to potentially play power forward or small-ball center while also identifying rebounding as one of her strengths.