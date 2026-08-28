Chiefs’ Justin Fields Emerges as Possible Trade Candidate

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields has been working to lock up the backup job behind superstar signal caller Patrick Mahomes during training camp and preseason action.

During the 2026 NFL offseason, the Chiefs pulled off a trade to acquire Fields from the New York Jets. His lone season with the Jets did not go as planned.

Fields has had a rollercoaster career to this point in time. After starting for the Ohio State Buckeyes in college and being drafted No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, he has yet to come close to living up to the hype he came into the league with.

While it seems likely that Fields will make Kansas City’s final 53-man roster as the primary backup to Mahomes, another idea has been suggested.

Could the former Ohio State star end up being a trade candidate due to the presence of rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Justin Fields Floated as Possible Trade Candidate

Sports Illustrated’s Joshua Schulman was the one to suggest the idea. He thinks that Fields could end up being available if the Chiefs buy into the idea that Nussmeier is ready to play if called upon.

Schulman also noted that trading Fields would open up a valuable roster spot.

“However, if the Chiefs were to trade him and make Nussmeier their second-string, it would be to free up a spot on the 53-man for a roster bubble player who deserves it rather than an extra backup quarterback who would never see the field unless disaster struck,” Schulman wrote.

Trading Fields could make some level of sense, but Schulman did admit that it isn’t a likely scenario.

“When push comes to shove, Andy Reid will probably feel more confident starting Fields over Nussmeier in a regular season game simply because of his professional experience and veteran status,” he wrote.

“The question is whether the Chiefs are willing to bank on Mahomes’ health for all 17 games or if they want to develop someone who could become his long-term backup for years to come. The alternative is sacrificing a worthy roster candidate at another position or risking Nussmeier getting snatched on the waiver wire.”

Taking a Look at Justin Fields’ NFL Career Thus Far

Fields looked like a future NFL star during his time in Columbus, Ohio with the Buckeyes. He played his first college season at Georgia before playing two years at Ohio State.

He completed 68.4 percent of his pass attempts for 5,701 yards, 67 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while also running for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns throughout his college career.

Since coming into the NFL, Fields has played in 59 games across five years. He has thrown for 9,039 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, while completing 61.4 pecent of his passes. In addition, he has chipped in with 2,892 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

At the end of the day, Fields isn’t a complete lock to make Kansas City’s final roster. It would be a surprise if the Chiefs opted to trade him, but Schulman thinks it’s worth consideration.