Chiefs Expect Key Veteran to ‘Step Up’ After WR Hollywood Brown’s Injury

“I think right now for where he’s at, probably Justin Watson coming in [and] knowing the role,” Nagy said. “[It’s not] necessarily step up, I don’t know if I would use that word more than anything. It’s different because there are different guys in for different series and different quarters. If you have an opportunity, no matter who you are, where you’re at, whatever role you’re in, you’re trying to make this team. For us, we understand that we have our – the first and second group of guys that you guys have seen out there in different quarters. Whoever that is, go ahead and use the competition to make a play. I think it could possibly be different every game, we’re just – we’ll wait and see.”

Watson, 29, is in his third season with the Chiefs. He signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with Kansas City in 2023.

As a player who has been an inconsistent field stretcher for the Chiefs, Watson averaged 19.0 yards per reception and had a 49.4% catch rate over the last two seasons, according to PFF. But because of his skill set — which includes being productive in the intermediate to deep parts of the field — and his experience in the system, Watson will play some extra snaps early in the regular season until Brown returns to the lineup.

Chiefs Prepping to Play Lions on Saturday Night

The Chiefs have two preseason games remaining before the team must shave down its roster in preparation for the regular season.

Kansas City faces the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium during Week 2 of the preseason. That game will take place on Saturday, August 17 at 3 p.m. Central Time.

The Chiefs’ preseason finale will be a home game against the Chicago Bears. That game will take place on Thursday, August 22 at 7:20 p.m. Central Time.

Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is on Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m. Central Time.