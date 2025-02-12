Ex Chiefs Receiver Arrested On Horrific Charges, Bail Set At $50 K

Controversial former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, has just had some very troublesome allegations come to light on Wednesday.

Per TMZ, the former University of Florida speedster was arrested last week on counts of strangulation.

“According to police documents we obtained, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was accused of putting his hand around a woman’s throat during a dispute at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14 … and squeezing “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath.”

The docs state the alleged attack left the woman with red marks on her neck … and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes. Additionally, authorities wrote in the documents Toney took the woman’s phone from her during the altercation in order to prevent her from dialing 911.” The site also reports that Toney was jailed on February 6 on charges of both “aggravated assault” and “obstructing/harrassing” 911 calls, with the bail set at a total of $50,000.

Kadarius Toney was once simply a college prospect with oodles of talent, and after being drafted by the New York Giants in 2021, was poised to become one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

However, an uninspiring rookie season lead to his departure mid way through year 2, where he landed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even the near-lethal combination of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid were unable to do much to salvage Toney’s career, where he recorded just 340 yards in two seasons with the team before being released last August, amidst some strange pre-Super Bowl antics earlier on in the year.

