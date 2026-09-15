Chiefs Undrafted Rookie Kahlil Benson’s Mom Has a Message for His Doubters After Broncos Debut

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Kahlil Benson entered his NFL debut with plenty of doubters, but his mother believes her son’s performance against the Denver Broncos said everything that needed to be said.

Benson started at left tackle in the Chiefs’ 31-10 victory over Denver on “Monday Night Football,” taking on a Broncos defense that led the NFL with 68 sacks last season. The undrafted rookie spent much of the night lined up across from Pro Bowl edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who recorded 14 sacks last season.

After watching Benson hold his own in his first NFL game, his mother, Latonya Benson, celebrated his performance on X — and acknowledged the people who questioned whether he was ready for the assignment.

“Benitto who? My baby did his thing last night! I was going to post screenshots from the naysayers, but we bigger than that! His game play spoke for him! #ProudMomma,” she wrote.

Kahlil Benson’s Mom Celebrates After Rookie Answers His Doubters

Benitto who? My baby did his thing last night! I was going to post screenshots from the naysayers, but we bigger than that! 🤣 His game play spoke for him! #ProudMomma @BensonKahlil #ChiefsKingdom @IndianaFootball @CUBuffsFootball https://t.co/t5eHelwWcm — LaTonya Benson (@KTOMom) September 15, 2026

Latonya shared a post from the Daily Chiefs that highlighted Benson’s first-half performance.

“Kahlil Benson has not allowed a SINGLE PRESSURE in the first half… Very few chips from TEs and RBs, pretty much left on an island against one of the best EDGEs in the NFL. A lot of people are looking really silly right now. 👀” the account posted.

Benson’s performance even came up during the ESPN broadcast. At halftime, reporter Lisa Salters asked Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about his rookie tackle holding Bonitto in check.

“Don’t put the jinx on him. He’s working his tail off. He’s a young guy; things are going to happen, but he’s working,” Reid said.

Benson continued to battle in the second half. He was called for holding on a play in which Patrick Mahomes initially ran for a touchdown, but the Chiefs quarterback responded by scrambling into the end zone from 15 yards out on the next play.

Mahomes praised Benson after the victory.

“He’s strong, great job stepping in, and a great addition to fill in til we get the other guy back,” Mahomes said.

Benson Stands Out Against Broncos Pass Rush

#Chiefs undrafted rookie LT Kahlil Benson on Monday night: • 32 pass-blocking snaps• 1 pressure allowed (3.2% rate).• Excellent in the run game His story is unreal: Benson won a National Championship at Indiana last season but went undrafted and unsigned. He attended… https://t.co/O6qnKWpebL pic.twitter.com/1aQv79RSqa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2026

NFL insider Ari Meirov provided more context on Benson’s performance on X after the game.

According to Meirov, Benson played 32 pass-blocking snaps and allowed one pressure, a 3.2% pressure rate. He also credited the rookie for his work in the running game.

Meirov cited Next Gen Stats in reporting that Benson allowed the fewest pressures among rookie offensive tackles in Week 1, a group that included three first-round draft picks.

Bonitto finished the game with two total tackles and no sacks.

Benson also helped clear the way for a productive Kansas City rushing attack. Kenneth Walker III rushed 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown and added another score as a receiver.

Kahlil Benson’s Unlikely Road to Chiefs Week 1 Starter

Benson’s performance stands out even more considering his path to the starting lineup.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound tackle won a national championship with Indiana last season but went undrafted and unsigned. Kansas City brought him to rookie minicamp as a tryout player, where he performed well enough to earn a contract.

Benson then made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster and won the starting job at right tackle. An injury to Josh Simmons forced another adjustment, with Kansas City moving Benson to left tackle for the opener.

Some questioned whether an undrafted rookie making his NFL debut could handle Denver’s pass rush.

Benson’s mother considered responding directly to those critics after the game, but ultimately decided her son had already handled that himself.

“I was going to post screenshots from the naysayers, but we bigger than that!” Latonya wrote. “His game play spoke for him!”