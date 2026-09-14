Chiefs Dealt Concerning News for Broncos Game Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Return

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos while being a bit short-handed in the Monday Night Football clash. Kansas City will be without starting left tackle Josh Simmons against the Broncos.

This is never good news, but it is especially concerning when the franchise quarterback is returning from a season-ending injury. To make things more challenging, undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson is expected to make his first NFL start in place of Simmons.

“He’s done a nice job for us,” Reid said of Benson, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “He’s obviously shown us that he has the ability to play. We wouldn’t put him in there if we didn’t think that.

“We’ve all been through that. I think when we first got hired, we thought we probably were pretty good at it, so I want his confidence to be that and go out and play and just use his abilities.”

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Broncos in the Monday Night Football clash, per DraftKings.

Here’s what you need to know about the Broncos-Chiefs game.

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs Starting Kahlil Benson vs. Broncos: ‘There Will Be Mistakes Here & There’

If Mahomes is concerned about the team’s offensive line, the star quarterback is not showing it. Mahomes will play on the nine-month anniversary of sustaining an ACL injury last December.

The Chiefs QB1 expressed his confidence in Benson despite his lack of experience.

“That’s the beauty of football. It’s next-man-up,” Mahomes said of Benson, per A to Z’s Sports’ Charles Goldman. “I got trust in anyone that the coaches put out there because I know they worked their tail off to be in that spot.

“There will be mistakes here and there, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to trust those guys to make the plays when they need to be made.”

Patrick Mahomes on Injury: ‘I’m Going to Go Out There & Play Football’

Simmons dealt with a back injury for much of the preseason. It remains to be seen just how long the left tackle will be sidelined.

One thing that appears clear is that Mahomes feels back to being 100% ahead of the season opener.



“You’ve got to go out there and be yourself,” Mahomes said of his mindset coming off the injury on September 10, per ESPN. “I’ve built up the strength [in my knee] and built up all the days of rehab so that I can be myself. I’m going to keep myself out of harm’s way, like I always will, not trying to take big hits.

“But I’m a competitor, I signed up for this and I’m going to go out there and play football. That’s how I’ve always rolled, no matter what it is.”

While it is not the NFL, Benson played 16 games for Indiana during the team’s national championship run.

Broncos QB Bo Nix Is Also Returning From a Season-Ending Injury

Mahomes is not the only quarterback in the Week 1 matchup returning from a season-ending injury. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix sustained a fractured right ankle during the NFL playoffs.

Like Mahomes, Nix is returning from a lengthy rehab process this offseason.

“I’m just excited to get out there,” Nix explained, per the Broncos website. “I feel like I’m pacing and feel like I’ve been in this practice schedule for a long time.

“It’s exciting to go out there and play another team.”