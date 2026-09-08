Ex-Chiefs $87 Million Quarterback’s Career News Emerges Before NFL Season

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in NFL Week 1, one of the team’s former veteran quarterbacks made a career move. Netflix announced the platform’s analysts for the Week 1 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Fans can watch a former Chiefs quarterback offer his takes during the rare NFL Melbourne game. Former Kansas City quarterback Nick Foles will be part of Netflix’s studio coverage.

Foles will be joined by a star-studded group including former ESPN anchor Elle Duncan, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and former Green Bay Packers star Clay Matthews. NFL legend Luke Kuechly will join Noah Eagle in the booth for the 49ers-Rams game.

Fans can tune into the NFC West game on Thursday, September 10, at 8:35 p.m. Eastern on Netflix.

Ex-Chiefs QB Nick Foles Earned More Than $87 Million During His NFL Career

Foles played for the Chiefs in 2016 but mostly served as a backup. The veteran played in Kansas City one year before the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes.

Foles played in three games for the Chiefs in 2016, including one start. The signal-caller last appeared in an NFL game in 2022.

Prior to his retirement, Foles put together an impressive resume as a former Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and a Super Bowl MVP. It was a lucrative career for Foles who earned more than $87 million during his 12 NFL seasons.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Track to Play vs. Broncos in Week 1

Play

As for the Chiefs current quarterback, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes as the star nears his return following a season-ending ACL injury. The Chiefs have yet to officially announce Mahomes will play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but the widespread expectation is that the star will suit up.

“He’s going to keep practicing just like he’s been doing,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes, per NFL.com.

“These are more like practice here, a lot of one-versus-one play these next couple of days. That’s a good thing.”

Nick Foles Nearly Retired Before Joining the Chiefs

Foles’ time in Kansas City may have been brief, but the quarterback’s stint with the Chiefs played a crucial role in extending his NFL career. The former quarterback revealed he was close to retirement before joining the Chiefs.

“I wouldn’t still be playing football without that season with the Chiefs,” Foles said in 2019, per ESPN.com. “Going there and being with people that actually cared about me as a person more so than as a football player … it provided me the love and the joy of the game again.

“I was about to step away from the game and retire, just take a break and pursue other things in life.”