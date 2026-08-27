Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Dealt Concerning News 18 Days Before Start of NFL Season

Much has been made about Patrick Mahomes‘ injury, but the Kansas City Chiefs also revealed some concerning news about another key player. Mahomes appears on track to play in the Chiefs’ Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

With Mahomes coming off a season-ending ACL injury, one of the Chiefs’ biggest tasks is protecting the franchise quarterback. This is why the latest Chiefs injury news is concerning.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that left tackle Josh Simmons is dealing with a back injury. Initially, Simmons’ injury appeared to be minor, but Reid revealed that it is significant enough for the tackle to get further testing.

“Just getting his back checked out,” Reid said of Simmons on August 26, per Sports Illustrated’s Joshua Schulman. “That’s the main thing.

“I mean, he was doing good when he was in there, [but] he’s got the back. Like any other injury, we’ve got to make sure and see if it’s right or what’s wrong with it.”

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Is Dealing With a Back Injury Amid QB Patrick Mahomes’ Return

The injury is particularly concerning given the former first-round pick missed significant time during his rookie season. Simmons played just eight games last season after the Chiefs selected Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Mahomes will be relying on Simmons to protect his blindside, especially coming off a serious injury.

The Chiefs have ruled out Simmons for the team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Mahomes and the Chiefs have just 18 days and counting until the team begins the NFL season against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes Trending Towards Playing vs. Broncos in Week 1

Kansas City has yet to reveal whether Mahomes will play in Week 1. Yet, Mahomes is talking like someone who plans to play against the Broncos.

“I mean, obviously, I always say that because it kinda locks you in,” Mahomes remarked during an August 25, media session. “When you get that first hit, it almost kind of locks you into, all right, we’re playing football again, everything like that.

“But I feel like the last few preseason games, we’ve been so good blocking and throughout these drives that I haven’t taken that hit. And so, it’ll be kind of that same type of experience,” Mahomes added.

“But at the end of the day, when we’re going into that Week 1, if I’m able to kind of get through this process and be able to play, we’ll be going up against one of the best defenses in the league. And so, I’ll have to be ready to go no matter what it is.”

Chiefs News: Who Will Start for Kansas City If Josh Simmons Misses Games?

The Chiefs made a recent trade to add offensive line depth, acquiring Joshua Ezeudu in a deal with the New York Giants. If Simmons is forced to miss time, Kahil Benson is among the potential replacement options who could start for Kansas City.

Reid revealed that Benson will play left tackle against the Seahawks as part of the evaluation process.

“He’ll be over there at left tackle this week, and we’ll see how he does with it,” Reid said of Benson, per Pro Football Talk.