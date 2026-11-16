Chiefs Dealt Unfortunate News Immediately After Blowout Win vs. Falcons

After a slow start against the Atlanta Falcons, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense caught fire in the ATL. While the signs of life offensively are good news, it did not come without a cost.

The Chiefs sustained a litany of injuries during the team’s blowout win against the Falcons. Tight end Travis Kelce, guard Trey Smith, cornerback Mansoor Delane, tight end Jared Wiley and center Creed Humphrey are among the key players who sustained injuries in Atlanta.

The most concerning injury appears to be Wiley, who Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described as “not a good one.” Reid revealed that Wiley fractured his ankle which could sideline the tight end for an extended period of time.

“As far as the injuries go, Wiley, it looks like he fractured his ankle,” Reid noted in his November 15, press conference, per Arrowhead Pride. “That’s not a good one. Trey is in the concussion protocol.

“So, we’ll see where that goes. Kelce left for a bit with a calf. He’s been battling this ankle,” Reid continued.

“It’s all kind of part of it there. He got landed on it on that first catch and twisted it up a little bit.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news.

Travis Kelce’s Injury News: ‘I’m All Good’

It was not all bad news as Kelce was able to return to the game. The veteran playmaker has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, and Reid indicated that the latest issue is tied to the initial injury.

“I’m all good,” Kelce told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell during a November 15, interview. “I probably could have went more than I did when I came back, but it was the direction the team wanted to go, so I was right there with them.

“We had a lot of young guys step up, so it was really nice.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Admitted to Being ‘Nervous’ Regarding Elbow Injury

There was additional good news as Mahomes showed no signs of being limited by his elbow injury. Mahomes posted five touchdowns against the Falcons, sending a strong message about his health status.

After the win, Mahomes admitted to being “nervous” about the injury after recent practices ahead of the Falcons matchup.

“You don’t know until you get out there and that adrenaline starts kicking in,” Mahomes noted, per ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “Obviously, it was good enough.

“We did a great job, [athletic trainer] Julie [Frymyer] and the whole training staff all week of just trying to make sure I was in a great spot to go out there and compete,” Mahomes added.

“I’m sure we’ll have some ice on it going back home. We’ll continue that same process next week.”

Kelce described Mahomes as being the Chiefs’ “fearless warrior.”

“That’s our fearless warrior, man,” Kelce told the USA Today.

“He’s always going to be in position to lead us to victory. That’s why we like having him.”