Chiefs Dealt Concerning News as Drama Emerges 10 Days Before Start of NFL Season

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to deal with injuries as the team’s first game against the Denver Broncos is a little more than one week away from kicking off on September 14. Injuries are never ideal, but the circumstances surrounding one injury makes things more concerning.

Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons is dealing with a back injury putting his status for Week 1 in doubt. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame indicated that there is skepticism around the severity of Simmons’ injury despite the former first-round pick continuing to miss practices.

“Like, I can tell you right now from talking to multiple people, they do not think he is significantly hurt,” Verderame noted in a September 3, 2026, episode of the “Arrowhead Addict” podcast. “They don’t. And he’s not on the field. Like, why is he not on the field?

“… I think (ESPN’s) Jeremy Fowler, give him credit, reported that he was getting a second opinion, which is my understanding as well. He got a second opinion.”

The curiosity surrounding Simmons’ injury centers on why the offensive lineman is missing practices if the injury is not serious.

“… If you’re not seriously hurt, you need to be on the field,” Verderame added. “And that’s just reality. And I’m not him. I’m not in his body. I can’t sit there and say if he’s in pain or not. And I’m not going to sit there and be that guy.

“But I would say that, like, I do think there becomes an expectation within an NFL locker room that there is a big difference between being hurt and being injured.”

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Missed 9 Games During His Rookie Season in 2025

Injuries are challenging to discuss given only the player knows what his body feels like. What we do know is that Simmons missed significant time during his rookie season only playing in eight games.

The idea that Simmons could start his sophomore NFL campaign missing more time is less than ideal. Kansas City has high hopes for Simmons after selecting the left tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with the No. 32 overall pick.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on LT Josh Simmons’ Injury: ‘It’s Going to Take a Little Bit of Time Here’

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been vague about Simmons’ injury. After the Chiefs’ preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, Reid indicated that Simmons’ injury could “take a little time” to heal.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time here, but he’s a hard worker when it comes to these type of things,” Reid told reporters on August 28.

“… It’s just a matter of eliminating some of the pain that he has and (assessing his) strength. Making sure he has enough strength there.”

Chiefs Rumors: Insider Pushes Back Against Perceived Drama Between Trey Smith & Josh Simmons

There has also been some speculation that Chiefs guard Trey Smith was attempting to send a message to Simmons by noting that “you never feel 100%” in a September 3, media session. ESPN’s Nate Taylor later reported that this is not the case.

“… After chats with those with knowledge of the situation, I was wrong to say that Trey Smith’s quotes after yesterday’s practice were in any way directed toward Josh Simmons,” Taylor noted in a September 4, message on X.

“My apologies to Trey & everyone.”