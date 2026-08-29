Chiefs Dealt Unfortunate News 16 Days Before Start of NFL Season vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ preseason if officially over and now the attention turns to Week 1. First, the Chiefs will need to finalize the team’s roster ahead of the NFL deadline on Sunday, August 30.

Additionally, the Chiefs continue to deal with injury concerns for one of the team’s key players. Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons is dealing with a back injury.

Head coach Andy Reid was vague about Simmons’ potential return timeline but indicated that the tackle remains in pain. Reid noted that Simmons’ injury could “take a little bit of time” to heal.

It is less than ideal news with the NFL season nearly two weeks away from starting.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time here, but he’s a hard worker when it comes to these type of things,” Reid told reporters on August 28.

“… It’s just a matter of eliminating some of the pain that he has and (assessing his) strength. Making sure he has enough strength there.”

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is Assessing Whether LT Josh Simmons Is Dealing With a Long-Term Injury

The news comes as Patrick Mahomes is set to return from a season-ending ACL injury. Protecting Mahomes is of high importance, and Simmons is expected to be responsible for the quarterback’s blindside.

Now, Simmons’ status for Week 1 could be in doubt if the left tackle is not able to recover soon. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chiefs are assessing whether Simmons is dealing with a long-term injury.

“Josh Simmons, this one is interesting because he’s got a back issue,” Fowler explained on an August 27, edition of “SportsCenter.” “He’s been classified as day to day, but I can say that he is undergoing more tests to see if there is something long term here. So this could be one to watch.

“They have Jaylon Moore who’s kind of like their swing, right tackle, left tackle. He could start there if needed. So, (the injury) could be minor, but they’re still identifying that situation,” Fowler continued.

“That would be big. They’re a much better offense when he’s in there.”

The Chiefs Face Offensive Line Questions Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Return

Kansas City has high hopes for Simmons after selecting the offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Yet, Simmons played just eight games during his rookie season in 2025.

It would be less than ideal for Simmons to miss time to start the season. This is especially true with Mahomes returning from a serious injury.

Mahomes previously stated that Simmons has a chance to be one of the NFL’s top left tackles.

“He’s a ‘dawg’ at the end of the day,” Mahomes noted on an August 2025, interview on “Up and Adams,” via On3. “I mean, he’s obviously working through being an NFL pro and being a veteran, but when it comes to just pass blocking and run blocking, he can get the job done.

“… I think it’s just you hear the defensive guys talk about him, and they all are saying the right things when you want a guy that’s going to go out there and contribute,” Mahomes added.

“And so, the sky’s the limit. He has a chance to be one of the best there is at that left tackle position, but he’s got to go out there and prove that in the regular season.”

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Broncos for the September 14, season opener, per FanDuel.