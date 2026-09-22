Chiefs Polarizing $14 Million Starter in Danger of Being Benched: Analyst

There are certain expectations that come with being a first-round pick, and one Kansas City Chiefs starter has become a bit of a controversial figure after not exactly living up to early projections. Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons continues to be sidelined with a back injury.

This was initially alarming news given Patrick Mahomes was returning from a serious injury only to have undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson starting.

Yet, Benson’s early play has been better than expected, prompting some to wonder if the rookie could end up starting over Simmons even when the former first rounder is healthy.

“Is he winning over the coaching staff enough to keep him in the starting lineup?” Arrowhead Pride’s Ron Kopp Jr. wrote in a September 21, 2026, story titled, “Chiefs’ Kahlil Benson is ‘winning over a lot of people,’ says Andy Reid.” “With Simmons’ return on the horizon, should we expect Benson to slide over to the right side?

“Or does Benson stay in Simmons’ place regardless of the injury report? Right tackle Jaylon Moore didn’t allow a pressure over 51 pass blocks against the Colts, per PFF,” Kopp continued.

“He had a rougher performance in Week 1, but either way, the Chiefs will soon have to make decisions about their starting five up front.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs news.

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons’ NFL Career in Kansas City Is Off to a Bumpy Start

Chances are Simmons still gets the benefit of the doubt once he is cleared to play. Yet, it is hard to argue that Simmons’ early tenure in Kansas City has gone as planned.

Simmons missed nine games during his rookie season and has already been sidelined for two contests in 2026 with the potential to miss more upcoming matchups. The left tackle inked a four-year, $14.6 million rookie contract.

The second-year offensive lineman’s status remains “in that flux area,” per Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“He’s kind of in that flux area there to see exactly how that thing, if it’s calmed down and some of the swelling has gone down,” Reid said of Simmons on September 21, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell.

“But we’ll see.”

Chiefs Rumors: Could Kansas City Surprisingly Bench Josh Simmons for Kahlil Benson?

Benson is off to a solid start to his NFL career. The rookie may have been undrafted, but the offensive lineman has experience playing in big games as part of Indiana’s national championship run in 2025.

There is reason to think Benson will continue to improve with more NFL reps. Reid spoke about Benson’s progress after the team’s overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts.

“Yeah, there are a couple hiccups in there, but he was going against a good player,” Reid explained, per Arrowhead Pride “And I thought he did a decent job… (general manager Brett) Veach, great eyes, great eyes.

“I mean, to bring him in here, and then (offensive line coach) Andy Heck believing in him and coaching him up, the kid believing in himself,” Reid added.

“I think he’s winning over a lot of people.”