Chiefs QB Justin Fields Hit With Warning Weeks Before Start of NFL Season

All signs point to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suiting up against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. When the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields this offseason, it was widely assumed that the veteran would take over the role of the team’s backup quarterback.

Yet, the play of rookie Garrett Nussmeier has some wondering if there could be a legit competition to be the Chiefs QB2. Arrowhead Addict’s Lucas Strozinsky pondered if Nussmeier could overtake Fields for the backup gig.

“While the team’s intentions will become clear soon, the investments made in both Fields and Nussmeier should have guaranteed a genuine competition,” Strozinsky noted in an August 26, 2026, story titled, “Garrett Nussmeier is making a strong case to be Patrick Mahomes’ backup.” “Should the competition finish relatively close, the case for the rookie remains stronger due to the ‘eye test’ disparity and his cost-controlled contract through 2029.

“Ultimately, the Chiefs face a defining choice: They can prioritize Nussmeier’s superior on-field performance and significant surplus value or lean into the perceived security of a veteran in Fields while leveraging the rookie’s value for draft capital,” Strozinsky added.

“At this stage, it is clear that Nussmeier has been the better player, but whether that translates into him winning the backup quarterback job remains one of the preseason’s most intriguing questions in Kansas City.”

Chiefs Rumors: Could Garrett Nussmeier Beat Out Justin Fields for Backup QB Role Behind Patrick Mahomes?

Smart money is on Fields being named as the Chiefs QB2, but Kansas City does face a decision about Nussmeier. The seventh-round pick’s upside is likely too high for Kansas City to risk releasing the rookie only for another team to claim the quarterback.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor predicts that Fields will win the backup gig, but the team will opt to carry three quarterbacks. Taylor named Nussmeier as the “long-term backup” behind Mahomes.

“Much of the season comes down to how well Mahomes performs after the most significant injury of his career, the torn ACL and LCL he had surgically repaired in December,” Taylor noted in an August 24, article titled, “2026 Kansas City Chiefs: Projecting final 53-man roster.”

“Fields is an adequate backup if needed. The Chiefs should spend this year developing Nussmeier to be the long-term backup for the rest of Mahomes’ prime.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Garrett Nussmeier: ‘Every Time He’s In, He Moves the Ball’

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Nussmeier has had a bit of a wild ride heading into the NFL. The former LSU quarterback was once viewed as a potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Yet, the signal-caller’s end of his collegiate career failed to live up to the lofty expectations. The Chiefs saved Nussmeier from going undrafted by selecting the signal-caller in the seventh round.

Nussmeier’s play has already caught the attention of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“Every time he’s in, he moves the ball,” Reid said of Nussmeier, per Associated Press. “So I look at that. And then any of the mistakes will correct as we go. But his past production has been really positive. And he gets it. He works hard.

“His dad’s a coach, and he grew up that way, knowing about detail, and so he’s doing a nice job. We’ve loaded him up. I mean, we haven’t pulled back on anything with him.”

Fields is entering the final season of his current contract and has a $3 million cap hit in 2026. Nussmeier signed a four-year, $4.5 million rookie deal.