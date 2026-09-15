Chiefs Land Award-Winning Speedster Hours After Win vs. Broncos Amid Concerning Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs may be 1-0, but the team is already looking to improve their roster. Less than 24 hours after the Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the team made a new signing.

Kansas City agreed to terms with former All-American corner Melvin Smith Jr. The speedster returns to the Chiefs after the Tennessee Titans claimed the defender following his release by Kansas City on August 31.

The news comes as Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane sustained a shoulder injury just minutes into the start of his NFL career. Delane managed to notch an interception prior to leaving the game.

“Chiefs update: Re-signing former undrafted free agent corner Melvin Smith Jr.,(6-1, 185, 4.39 speed) to practice squad, per league source,” KPRC Houston Aaron Wilson detailed in a September 15, message on X.

“With Kansas City last season until waived and claimed by Titans now former Southern Arkansas Division II All-American back with Chiefs.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs news.

Chiefs News: New Kansas City CB Melvin Smith Jr. Ran a 4.38-Second 40 Time

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Back in 2025, Smith posted a 4.38-second 40 time during his visit with the Chiefs, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. During his time at Southern Arkansas, Smith was named first-team All-Great American Conference in back-to-back seasons.

Prior to the 2025 NFL draft, here is a look at how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein outlined Smith as a pro prospect.

“The speed Smith displayed at his pro day and the on-ball production he put up over the last two seasons make him a prospect worthy of longer study,” Zierlein detailed in his scouting report on Smith. “He’s not as tall or as long as teams like outside, but he appears to have inside/outside potential.

“He will need technique work to better mirror and match NFL route-runners. Still, his instincts and playmaking burst when peeking in from zone make him alluring as a potential Day 3 selection, despite average physicality as a run supporter and tackler.”

Chiefs Rookie CB Mansoor Delane Is Dealing With a Shoulder Injury

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There is little information about Delane’s injury, but it is unfortunate timing given the corner’s hot start against the Broncos. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided few details on the severity of Delane’s injury.

“As far as injuries go, Delane hurt his shoulder; we’ll see where that goes from here,” Reid noted, per Yahoo Sports.

“(Cooper) McDonald hurt his knee; we’ve got to see here in the next day or so where that leads us with both those guys.”

Chiefs Star Mansoor Delane’s Injury Return Timeline Remains a Mystery

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The Chiefs will know more about Delane’s injury once the team gets the MRI results. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the hope is Delane sustained a sprain.

“Look, I woke up to a bunch of texts about this,” Garafolo explained during a September 15, edition of “Good Morning Football.” “Some optimistic, some a little bit more guarded. The hope here, from my understanding, is that this is going to be a sprain, but they don’t know until they get the MRI.

“Sprains are extremely painful. From my understanding, there was some numbness for him as well. But the MRI today, will tell the full story. He’s going to get that.”

The Chiefs face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.