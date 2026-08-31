Chiefs Cut Ties With 5-Year Quarterback as Justin Fields Decision Looms

The Kansas City Chiefs finalized the team’s 53-man roster which led to some challenging decisions. Kansas City announced a plethora of roster cuts, including one veteran quarterback, amid the NFL’s roster deadline on Sunday, August 30.

The Chiefs have their franchise quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Behind the star, a battle has been brewing between Justin Fields and Garrett Nussmeier for the backup quarterback role.

Kansas City also had a fourth quarterback on the roster until the team finalized the team’s 53 players. The Chiefs announced that veteran quarterback Chris Oladokun has been released with an injury designation.

Oladokun had been in concussion protocol during the preseason. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will look to re-sign Oladokun to the team’s practice squad.

Kansas City may pass on bringing back Oladokun given the Chiefs opted to keep both Fields and Nussmeier on the roster. With Mahomes appearing to be healthy, there is not a pressing need to have four quarterbacks.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs news amid a series of roster cuts.

Who Will Chiefs Name as QB2: Justin Fields or Garrett Nussmeier?

Nussmeier has had a strong preseason, but it would still be a surprise if the rookie is able to unseat Fields as the Chiefs QB2. The Chiefs traded for Fields this offseason as insurance behind Mahomes who was just a few months removed from sustaining a season-ending ACL injury at the time.

Now that the roster is finalized, Kansas City will eventually need to name a backup quarterback. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid still sounds impressed with Fields.

“Yeah, I like him,” Reid said of Fields during the preseason. “He’s a good kid.

“He works his tail (off), very smart, and has done some nice things there. You’d have to ask him that question (how Fields is adapting to Chiefs system). But I like what I’ve seen, yeah. He’s done a nice job.”

Chiefs News: QB Garrett Nussmeier May Be Kansas City’s Long-Term Answer Behind Patrick Mahomes

Oladokun is entering his fifth NFL season, but has played sparingly during his pro career. The veteran signal-caller has appeared in four games, including making two starts in 2025.

Nussmeier could end up being the Chiefs’ long-term answer as a developmental quarterback behind Mahomes. It may be a bit lofty for Nussmeier to win the backup quarterback job during his rookie season, but Fields is entering the final season of his current contract.

It is a limited sample size, but Reid likes what he sees from Nussmeier.

“That’s invaluable time for him,” Reid said of Nussmeier following the team’s preseason finale, per Sports Illustrated. “Because he had to go through the whole thing, the prep for the game.

“He had to go through the ups and downs of a game. He had the interception, and then he rallied back and came through and did some nice things.”