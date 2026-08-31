Chiefs Land Controversial NFL League Leader Amid Uncertain Future 9 Days Before Season

The Kansas City Chiefs added new players less than 24 hours after trimming down the team’s roster. One of the newest Chiefs players is particularly notable given the defender faces an uncertain NFL future.

The Chiefs claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jack Pyburn one day after the defender was released, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Pyburn led the entire NFL with four sacks during the preseason.

The defender possesses plenty of upside, but the challenge is Pyburn was previously planning a return to LSU.

“Pyburn was among the players to file a lawsuit in Louisiana earlier this month, and a judge granted the TRO (temporary restraining order) despite the fact he and some others went through training camp with NFL teams,” On3’s Nick Schultz wrote in an August 30, story titled, “Jack Pyburn waived by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in light of NCAA eligibility lawsuit.” “An amended complaint also “laid out” his plans to return to LSU to play for Lane Kiffin if he did not make the Buccaneers roster, according to NOLA.com.

“During the preseason with the Buccaneers, Pyburn recorded four sacks, which led the NFL. He signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft, following four years of college football – three at Florida and one at LSU.”

The NFL season starts in nine days and counting on Wednesday, September 9. Kansas City begins their season against the Denver Broncos on Monday, September 14.

Chiefs Rumors: Jack Pyburn Was Planning a Return to College Football to Rejoin LSU Prior to Kansas City’s Claim

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With the Chiefs claiming the linebacker, time will tell if Pyburn will have a change of heart. Pyburn posted 52 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks during 12 appearances at LSU in 2025.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein outlined Pyburn as a prospect ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

“Pyburn is a muscular outside linebacker with short arms and unremarkable athleticism,” Zierlein detailed in his scouting report on Pyburn. “He’s been a non-factor as a pass rusher during his career, but he gets after it as a run defender.

“Pyburn has some heat in his hands, jarring blockers and playing off of them to make tackles in his vicinity, but his lack of length will make it tougher to set edges against longer NFL tackles. As a backup with a lack of rush and cover talent, special teams will need to become his money-maker to stay in the league.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Doubters: ‘You’re Only as Good as the Next Play’

The Chiefs are coming off a 6-11 season, and head coach Andy Reid admits that he has heard some of the doubts about his team. Reid pointed out that this is not the first time during his career that he has faced skepticism.

“That’s OK,” Reid said of the criticism, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell. “That was the case in Philly every day, so I get it. But you’re only as good as the next play, and it’s important that we do well.

“I’m the biggest evaluator and critic of it. I don’t have to worry about others and how they feel. I analyze it and see it and stay up on it and see how it rolls.”