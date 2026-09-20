Chiefs Dealt Concerning News Hours Before Colts Game on Sunday Night Football

It has been mostly positive vibes around the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to dominant Week 1 performance, but there continues to be one issue that remains unresolved. The Chiefs will once again be without starting left tackle Josh Simmons against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

This part has been known, but now it appears Simmons is also in danger of missing the team’s Week 3 matchup at the Miami Dolphins. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Simmons is viewed as “week-to-week” which means things may be trending in the wrong direction for the offensive lineman to suit up in Week 3.

“The situation has, for some, conjured memories of 2025, when Simmons was absent from the team for 22 days, due to what the team called a ‘family situation,'” Florio wrote in a September 20, 2026, story titled, “Source: Josh Simmons is ‘week-to-week’ with back injury.” This time, the word is that it’s a strictly physical issue for Simmons. (For now, at least.)

“Either way, Simmons isn’t playing. And ‘week-to-week’ suggests that he could miss at least another week. The Chiefs play at Miami next Sunday. In Week 4, the Chiefs face the Raiders in Las Vegas.”

Let’s dive into the latest Chiefs news and rumors.

Chiefs News: LT Josh Simmons Is in Danger of Missing Week 3 Game vs. Dolphins Amid Injury

The Chiefs have a chance to start the season 3-0 as Kansas City is expected to be heavy favorites in both of their next two matchups. Kansas City is a 6-point favorite against Indianapolis in the Sunday Night Football matchup, per DraftKings.

The Chiefs have been vague about Simmons’ back injury. Head coach Andy Reid left the door open for Simmons to play against the Colts only for the former first-round pick to be ruled out.

“He’s at the two-week mark now, so they’ll go back and reevaluate it, but I know he’s feeling better than what he was,” Reid said of Simmons, per KMBC News.

“Good enough to play? We’ll see.”

Ken Walker’s Contract With Chiefs Is the Talk of NFL Front Offices

One thing that has been all positive is the Chiefs’ signing of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. It is a small sample size, but it appears that Kansas City has found their franchise running back.

The Chiefs signed Walker to a three-year, $43 million contract this offseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Walker’s new deal with Kansas City is already being viewed as a bargain around the league.

“A handful of front-office executives lauded the Chiefs last week for landing free-agent running back Kenneth Walker III last off-season, and paying him a deal that averaged $14.35 million per season,” Schefter remarked in a September 20, message on X.

“Not only did they land a talented workhorse running back, but they did it ahead of a market that spiked dramatically over the summer, when three running backs were given deals that averaged over $20 million per year,” Schefter continued.

“Walker’s average of $14.35 million per year now ranks him ninth among running backs. In his Kansas City debut Monday night vs. Denver, Walker had two runs of 20+ yards, already more than all of the Chiefs running backs had during the entire 2025 season, per ESPN research.”