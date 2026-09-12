Chiefs Announce Justin Fields News Days Before Start of NFL Season vs. Broncos

Rookie Garrett Nussmeier generated plenty of buzz during the preseason, and the Kansas City Chiefs have made a decision when it comes to Justin Fields. The Chiefs have their franchise quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, and the star has been cleared to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

There was some speculation that Nussmeier could overtake Fields as the Chiefs backup quarterback after his solid preseason play. Given Mahomes is returning from a serious ACL injury, the Chiefs backup quarterback has added scrutiny heading into the season.

Days before the team’s season opener against the Broncos, the Chiefs revealed their unofficial depth chart. There is no surprise at quarterback as Fields is listed as the Chiefs backup quarterback behind Mahomes.

Nussmeier sits as Kansas City’s third quarterback on the depth chart.

The Chiefs Traded for QB Justin Fields as Insurance Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

The news makes a lot of sense given the Chiefs traded for Fields during the offseason as Mahomes recovered from a season-ending ACL injury. Fields serves as a bit of added insurance just in case Mahomes suffers any setbacks with his injury.

The veteran quarterback offers plenty of experience thanks to his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. Fields has appeared in 59 NFL games over his career, including 53 starts.

During the 2021 NFL draft, the Bears selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick following a standout career at Ohio State.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on QB Justin Fields: ‘He’s a Legitimate Quarterback’

Fields has already earned the trust of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are clearly hoping Fields does not have to see the field this season, but the longtime starting quarterback serves as a nice backup plan.

Back in April, Reid outlined what the team sees in Fields.

“I appreciate Justin and the way he’s gone about everything so far,” Reid said of Fields, per Yahoo Sports. “I mentioned down at the owner(s) meetings that we didn’t bring him in to be a gadget guy. Although he can do every gadget there is, but we didn’t bring him in to do that.”

“He’s a legitimate quarterback, a starting quarterback in the National Football League, and we’re lucky enough to have him here. If that’s the role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that.”

The future is still bright for Nussmeier as the rookie appears to have staying power despite being a seventh-round pick. Nussmeier could emerge as the Chiefs’ long-term backup quarterback behind Mahomes beginning in 2027.