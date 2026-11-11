Chiefs May Cut Ties With Touted $13 Million Playmaker Amid Last-Minute Trade: Insider

After months of NFL rumors, the Kansas City Chiefs made a last-minute trade for wide receiver Josh Downs. The move could have a ripple effect throughout the Chiefs roster this offseason.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell speculates that the Chiefs’ decision to acquire Downs is as much about the future as it is getting Patrick Mahomes additional help for the team’s playoff push. Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce may not be on the Chiefs roster in 2027, says Barnwell.

Kelce’s future in Kansas City will depend on what the tight end decides on retirement this offseason. Yet, it will be the Chiefs who could make a difficult decision on Worthy.

The speedy wide receiver has yet to live up to his status as a former first-round pick. Could Kansas City cut ties with Worthy before the 2027 season?

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors after a busy NFL trade deadline.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Faces Decision on Futures of Josh Downs & Xavier Worthy

At the very least, Downs gives the Chiefs some potential insurance if Kelce and Worthy are no longer on the roster next season. Kansas City would need to re-sign Downs this offseason, but the coming months can serve as a test drive for both parties.

“How long will he — or the other receivers on his new team — be there?” Barnwell pondered in a November 11, story titled, “Questions on 2026 NFL trade deadline deals: Does Kirk Cousins lift the Vikings?” “Downs is an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“So is (Rashee) Rice, who wasn’t able to command an extension from the Chiefs given his history of both injuries and suspensions. The Chiefs will decide on Worthy’s fifth-year option for 2028 next spring and could decide to move on before the start of next season,” Barnwell continued.

“Thornton is under contract for 2027, but just $2 million of his $5.5 million salary is guaranteed, and the ankle injury could scare the Chiefs into not letting the other $3.5 million lock. And as we say every year, this might be Travis Kelce’s final pro season.”

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City May ‘Move On’ From WR Xavier Worthy in 2027

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As for Worthy, the playmaker’s four-year, $13.7 million contract is slated to go through 2027. Barnwell mentioned the Chiefs could “move on” from Worthy before next season, but this would likely involve trading the wideout.

Even if Kansas City wanted to cut ties with Worthy, the wide receiver should still have some trade value. It is still hard to fathom the Chiefs potentially moving on from a 23-year-old (will be 24 ahead of 2027 season) playmaker given Kansas City is already shorthanded at receiver.

New Chiefs WR Josh Downs Is Projected to Land $61 Million Contract

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Barnwell is more bullish on Downs’ future with the Chiefs beyond this season. The new Kansas City wideout is slated to hit free agency this offseason.

Spotrac projects Downs’ market value is a four-year, $61 million contract.

“And though Downs is new to the organization, I’d argue that he has a real shot of sticking after the season,” Barnwell detailed. “It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs making a serious commitment to Rice on a multiyear deal given his off-field issues. Worthy hasn’t looked like a starting-caliber wide receiver outside of the stray game or two.

“The Chiefs will need an X receiver to play on the outside alongside Downs and Thornton in three-wideout sets if that’s who returns in 2027, but if this is a three-way battle between Downs, Rice and Worthy for one spot in the lineup next year, the new Chiefs wideout might already be the favorite.”