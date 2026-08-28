Chiefs Predicted to Cut Ties With 5-Year Quarterback as NFL Deadline Looms

The clock is ticking on the Kansas City Chiefs to finalize the team’s 53-man roster ahead of the NFL deadline on Sunday, August 30. One of the interesting decisions the Chiefs have to make is at quarterback.

Kansas City has their franchise quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, and the good news is the star appears to be trending towards playing in Week 1. The Chiefs have not named a backup quarterback, but the team traded for longtime Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields during the offseason.

The veteran is competing with rookie Garrett Nussmeier, who has shined despite being a seventh-round pick. It remains to be seen if Nussmeier can unseat Fields for the backup role.

At the very least, it would be a surprise if Kansas City cut ties with Nussmeier given his upside. This likely means the Chiefs are poised to carry three quarterbacks.

Regardless, all signs are pointing to Chris Oladokun’s time with the Chiefs coming to an end.

Let’s explore Oladokun among the expected Chiefs roster cuts.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Expected to Keep Garrett Nussmeier & Cut Ties With Chris Oladokun

ESPN’s Nate Taylor projects that the Chiefs will keep Mahomes, Fields and Nussmeier. This would make Oladokun on the outside looking in as one of the Chiefs’ projected cuts.

“Much of the season comes down to how well Mahomes performs after the most significant injury of his career, the torn ACL and LCL he had surgically repaired in December,” Taylor detailed on August 24.

“Fields is an adequate backup if needed. The Chiefs should spend this year developing Nussmeier to be the long-term backup for the rest of Mahomes’ prime.”

Will the Chiefs Carry 4 Quarterbacks by Signing Chris Oladokun to the Team’s Practice Squad?

Oladokun has played in four games with Kansas City. The Chiefs could release Oladokun and look to re-sign the quarterback to the team’s practice squad.

This would require Oladokun to pass through waivers unclaimed. Yet, with Nussmeier expected to make the final roster, it may not make a lot of sense to carry a fourth quarterback, even if it is on the practice squad.

Oladokun is entering his fifth NFL season in 2026.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on QB Justin Fields: ‘All the Stuff I Like’

An argument can be made that Nussmeier has outplayed Fields during the preseason. It would still be a surprise if the rookie was named QB2 over Fields.

After acquiring Fields, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid backed Kansas City’s new signal-caller.

“I like his game,” Reid said in March, per Pro Football Talk. “He can do the drop back game, he can do the movement stuff, play-action — whether it’s a naked or a sprint-out game.

“He has that whole package that he can do. He understands the screen game, understands how to set it up,” Reid added.

“He obviously — he’s going to be one of the better athletes on the field when he’s out there. He’s fast, big, likes to play the game. So, I mean, all the stuff I like.”