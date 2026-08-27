Chiefs’ Latest Roster Move Sends Veteran Offensive Lineman to Super Bowl Champs

Kellen Diesch’s brief stay with the Kansas City Chiefs ended with the veteran offensive lineman quickly finding another NFL opportunity.

The Chiefs waived Diesch on August 26, only six days after signing him as a free agent. One day later, the Seattle Seahawks claimed the 26-year-old offensive tackle off waivers, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X.

The move puts Diesch with Seattle shortly before the Seahawks and Chiefs meet in Kansas City’s preseason finale.

Seattle made another roster move to make room for its newest addition. The Seahawks waived linebacker Chris Paul with an injury designation. Paul will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and could later be released with an injury settlement.

Chiefs Waived Kellen Diesch to Make Room for Joshua Ezeudu

Diesch joined the Chiefs on August 20 after winning a United Football League championship earlier this year. His stay in Kansas City lasted less than a week.

The Chiefs announced his release through their official X account.

Kansas City waived Diesch after acquiring offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu in an August 25 trade with the New York Giants. The move created the roster spot needed for Ezeudu.

Diesch Has Spent Time With Several NFL Teams

Diesch began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Arizona State, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft before signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami waived Diesch coming out of training camp, and he subsequently joined the Chicago Bears‘ practice squad. He spent the 2022 season on Chicago’s practice squad and returned on a futures contract in 2023 before the Bears waived him again.

Diesch later joined the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad and finished the year with the organization. Pittsburgh signed him to a futures deal for the 2024 season before eventually waiving him.

The Cleveland Browns claimed Diesch following his departure from Pittsburgh. He later had stops with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans before eventually joining the Chiefs.

Despite his experience with multiple NFL organizations, Diesch has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game.