Chiefs ‘Reclamation Project’ Making ‘Strong Impression’ at OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs need some of their new and young additions in the cornerback room to step up now that L’Jarius Sneed is no longer with the team.

According to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, the player who is doing just that is veteran Kelvin Joseph.

“The Kansas City Chiefs love a good reclamation project, and one of their latest is already making a strong impression during Organized Team Activities (OTAs),” Goldman wrote of Joseph on May 27.

Joseph, 24, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round — 44th overall — in the 2021 NFL Draft. He never developed into more than a reserve player and special teamer during his time in Dallas, which is why the team traded him in August 2023 to the Miami Dolphins.

A few months after being traded the Dolphins cut Joseph. He then spent the backend of the 2023 season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad but did appear in one game for the team.

After signing a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs in January, Joseph is now showing the flashes that made him a day-two draft pick just three years ago.

Kelvin Joseph Intercepted Patrick Mahomes at OTAs

Goldman detailed a play during Kansas City’s first set of OTAs that caught his attention as well as several other media members in attendance for the practice.

“On Wednesday’s first play of 7-on-7 during practice, Joseph caught Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pushing the limits,” Goldman wrote. “The play resulted in an interception for Joseph, who has worked almost exclusively with the second-team defense to this point of the offseason. However, it’s important to remember that workouts are voluntary at this point and players often jump around based on who is in attendance.

“Still, there was a lot of positive buzz about Joseph coming out of the lone day of practice media have been able to attend thus far,” Goldman continued.

The Chiefs’ cornerback depth chart already includes Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams at the top. So, if Joseph wants to make Kansas City’s 2024 regular season roster he will have to prove to be an effective contributor on special teams. If he’s able to do that, he can then also try to carve out a role in the secondary and potentially rotate in as the CB3/CB4 on the depth chart. But he will also have to fend off the likes of rookie sixth-round pick Kamal Hadden and others over the next several months.

It’s an uphill battle for Joseph, but based on the reports coming out of OTAs he’s making a strong, early impression in Kansas City.

Chiefs’ Remaining Offseason Schedule

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions will have their second set of OTAs from May 28 to May 30. After that, the team will hold their final set of OTAs from June 4 to June 7.

The Chiefs will conclude their offseason program with mandatory minicamp, which will take place from June 11 to June 13.

After mandatory minicamp, the team will disperse for summer break until training camp in late July.