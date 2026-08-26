Andy Reid Issues Revealing Update on Kenneth Walker III Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs probably can’t afford to start the season without running back Kenneth Walker III, and it appears now that they won’t have to worry too much about that possibility.

Head coach Andy Reid updated Walker’s injury status on Wednesday, August 26 after the RB missed practice time this week with a foot injury.

“His shoe has been causing some swelling on his ankle. We’re trying to get that down,” Reid told reporters, per Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “He’s going to be OK.”

Kansas City signed Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, to a three-year contract worth $43.05 million over the offseason. Walker put up 1,027 rushing yards and five TDs on 4.6 yards per carry across 17 games played for the Seattle Seahawks last season, adding 31 catches for 282 yards.

He was key to the Seahawks’ offense during the team’s title run in January and February, tallying a total of 417 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Walker — who will play the upcoming campaign at 26 years old, his fifth in the NFL — is the Chiefs’ answer to a historic lack of explosiveness out of the offensive backfield over the past two years.

Kansas City will rely heavily on Walker to create explosive plays (runs of 10-plus yards and receptions of 20 or more yards) in both the run and pass games this season.

The author will update this post.