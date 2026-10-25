Kenneth Walker Called Out by ‘Drunk’ Seahawks GM in Moment Chiefs Fans Say Sealed His Exit

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is preparing to face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 7, and Chiefs fans believe a resurfaced video shows the moment he decided to leave Seattle.

The video comes from the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX championship parade in February, when general manager John Schneider joked that Walker was trying to negotiate a new contract with him.

Walker, who earned Super Bowl MVP honors after rushing for 135 yards in Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, quickly disputed Schneider’s comments on social media.

Now that Walker is thriving in Kansas City, the exchange has resurfaced on X, where Chiefs fans are questioning whether the interaction played a role in his decision to sign with Kansas City.

The discussion comes ahead of Sunday’s October 25 matchup at Lumen Field, where Walker will face the Seahawks for the first time since leaving in free agency.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Calling Out Kenneth Walker Turns Awkward

Schneider appeared to have enjoyed a few drinks when he took the microphone during the team’s Super Bowl LX championship parade in February.

Schneider held a red Solo cup as he celebrated Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots. He swayed with the Lombardi Trophy and smiled as he addressed the crowd before turning his attention to Super Bowl MVP.

“Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!” Schneider shouted.

The general manager then claimed Walker had approached him minutes earlier to negotiate a new contract.

“He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago. It was really weird. M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Walker stood nearby and looked toward the crowd as Schneider made the remarks.

The running back later disputed the claim on Instagram Stories, referencing Schneider’s apparent drinking.

“Must’ve been da liquor he drinking cuz I never said dat shi!” Walker wrote, adding two laughing emojis.

Months later, the exchange resurfaced on X ahead of Walker’s return to Seattle as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs fans began sharing the clip and suggesting Schneider’s public comments marked the moment Walker decided he wouldn’t return to the Seahawks.

One fan wrote, “It was at this very moment K9 knew was he wasn’t going to be a Seahawk anymore.”

Another commented, “This is when we knew…. He wasn’t coming back.”

A third added, “Lol and this was the moment when Walker knew he wasn’t coming back to Seattle.”

“The Drunk GM will be looking for new job after KC blows up Seattle Sunday night,” a fourth said.

Seahawks’ Contract Plans Reveal Why Walker Signed With Kansas City

You could see the body language in Kenneth Walker change in real time when he realized what John Schneider was saying https://t.co/QICEG06yjZ pic.twitter.com/ZoPGKt9GXs — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) October 22, 2026

While fans have focused on the parade video, ESPN reporters Brady Henderson and Nate Taylor provided details on the financial and football decisions behind Walker’s departure.

According to the reporters, Seattle was unwilling to offer Walker more than about $10 million per year during contract talks in March.

Walker ultimately signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs worth an average of $14.35 million per season.

However, money was not the only difference between the teams’ offers.

“Even if the Seahawks were willing to match Kansas City’s contract, the Chiefs were offering something Seattle hadn’t — a chance to be featured,” the reporters wrote.

Seattle reportedly wanted to continue splitting carries between Walker and another running back rather than making him the primary option.

The Seahawks “did not want to pay that kind of money to a back who they would have preferred to again use in a timeshare,” according to the report.

Walker entered free agency after an impressive postseason in which he recorded 313 rushing yards on 65 carries with four touchdowns.

He also contributed as a receiver, catching nine of 11 targets for 104 yards during Seattle’s playoff run.

Despite those numbers and his Super Bowl MVP award, Seattle did not match Kansas City’s offer.

Kenneth Walker Enters Chiefs-Seahawks Matchup With NFL-Leading Numbers

Yeah, John Schneider really messed up airing out the Kenneth Walker extension talks during the Seahawks Super Bowl parade. As happy as I am K9 came to the Chiefs, I’m more happy he got out of Seattle & went to a team that valued him. https://t.co/ZoULruYpMF — Eddie (@EddieRes) October 22, 2026

Walker has capitalized on his opportunity as Kansas City’s featured running back in 2026.

In the Chiefs’ first five games, he has rushed for 665 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

Both figures lead the NFL entering Week 7.

His production has given quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense another option as the Chiefs attempt to maintain their undefeated start.

Walker now returns to Seattle to face the organization that drafted him and helped make him a Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs enter the matchup at 5-0.

Kansas City will face Seattle on Sunday, October 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Central Time on “Sunday Night Football.”