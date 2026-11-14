BREAKING: Kenneth Walker Set to Miss Week 10 Falcons Game

After a groin injury suffered on Thursday at practice caused him to miss Friday’s practice, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a decision on running back Kenneth Walker III, given that he was listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons.

Per Adam Schefter, Walker will not be present and playing this weekend.

Kenneth Walker Out For Falcons Game with Groin Injury

“Chiefs are going to hold out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday’s game at Atlanta after he injured his groin during Thursday’s practice, per source. The Chiefs, in the words of a source, ‘want to give him a week.'” Schefter reported on Saturday morning.

Walker has become an indispensable part of the Chiefs’ offense since signing a three-year, $43 million free agent deal with Kansas City this offseason, merely weeks after being named Super Bowl LX MVP for his role in helping the Seattle Seahawks lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

The 26-year old ranks second in the league in rushing yards (872); ironically with Sunday’s opponent the Falcons’ lead back, Bijan Robinson, being first with 880

However, Walker has played one fewer game due to the team’s early bye week, and thus ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 109.

Even with him missing Week 10’s game, if the fifth year pro keeps up his current production level, he is on pace to hit almost 1,750 rushing yards by the end of the season.

Emmett Johnson Set to Have a Big Opportunity in Week 10

In Walker’s stead, Emmett Johnson stands next in line to pick up the slack.

The rookie usurped the once-impressive now-second year pro Brashard Smith as the RB2 on the team in training camp, and has since been given a decent role as the relief back, managing around 30% of offensive snaps per game.

On the season, the rookie fifth round pick has 111 rushing yards at 4.3 yards-per-carry with 1 touchdown. He’s also shown his worth in the receiving game, hauling in 14 receptions for 237 yards and 1 score.