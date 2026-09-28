Chiefs Kenneth Walker III & Xavier Worthy’s Viral Touchdown Celebration Explained

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Kenneth Walker III and Xavier Worthy are bringing a little soccer to the NFL end zone.

The Chiefs improved to 3-0 with a 24-10 road win over the Miami Dolphins, and Walker once again played a major role in the offense. But a celebration involving Walker and Worthy has also attracted attention during Kansas City’s undefeated start.

The two recreated a celebration used by Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, complete with the distinctive handshake and synchronized pose.

Walker highlighted the celebration himself after Kansas City’s Week 3 win. The running back made a photo of the two teammates performing it the first image in an Instagram carousel celebrating the Chiefs’ start to the season.

Kenneth Walker III & Xavier Worthy Recreate Barcelona Stars’ Celebration

Walker and Worthy first brought the soccer-inspired celebration to the field during Kansas City’s Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Walker had a huge performance against Indianapolis, finishing with 178 yards from scrimmage. He didn’t reach the end zone, however, so Worthy gave the running back a chance to break out their planned celebration.

After Worthy caught a 1-yard touchdown, Walker met him in the end zone. The two recreated the move associated with Barcelona teammates Yamal and Raphinha.

The celebration involves the players slapping palms twice before lifting their arms while bowing their heads.

Raphinha explained the origins of the move in December 2025 after using it with Yamal following a Barcelona goal. Despite the memorable pose, he said there wasn’t an elaborate story behind it.

“No, honestly,” Raphinha said when asked about it after the match. “We’ve been doing this move for a while, and we often greet each other this way, and in the end we managed to seal the match.”

Walker and Worthy have now brought their own version of the celebration to Kansas City.

Kenneth Walker III Continues Impressive Start With Chiefs

Walker entered Week 3 leading the NFL in rushing yards after immediately becoming a major part of Kansas City’s offense following his arrival in free agency.

Miami became the first opponent this season to keep Walker below 100 rushing yards. He finished with 70 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while adding two receptions, including another score through the air.

Kansas City also spread the rushing workload around more against the Dolphins. Emmett Johnson received six carries as Walker finished with fewer than 20 rushing attempts for the first time this season.

One number, however, showed how difficult Walker has been to bring down through his first three games.

The Athletic’s Jesse Newell shared a Next Gen Stats finding on X about Walker’s ability to force missed tackles.

“Per @NextGenStats, no NFL RB has forced more than 10 missed tackles in a game this season … except Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III, who has forced at least 12 missed tackles in each of his first three games,” Newell wrote.

Walker will have another opportunity to continue his strong start when Kansas City faces their AFC West rival and also 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.