Kylie Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding, Hints More Is Coming

Kylie Kelce is sharing her first public comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding after attending the couple’s private ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking on the July 23 episode of her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie,” Kylie congratulated the newlyweds and offered a glimpse into the intimate celebration while making it clear that the couple will decide how much of their wedding day they want to share publicly.

Her comments came just days after the star-studded ceremony and followed remarks from her husband, Jason Kelce, about how Swift’s relationship with Travis changed life for the entire Kelce family.

Kylie Kelce Says Taylor Swift Was Already Part of the Family

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Kylie began by congratulating the couple and describing the celebration as unforgettable.

“I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav, it was magical,” she said. “I’m so happy for them, [and I] love them so, so dearly.”

She then explained that Swift’s relationship with the Kelce family had already been firmly established before the wedding.

“It was only making it official because Taylor’s been family now for quite some time, so that’s that.”

While Kylie declined to reveal additional details from the ceremony, she suggested fans may eventually hear more directly from the bride and groom.

“Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share,” she said.

“Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love—both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

According to reports, the wedding welcomed around 1,000 guests and blended celebrity appearances with close family traditions. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, reportedly served as Man of Honor, while Kylie and Jason’s four daughters served as flower girls.

As Kylie put it, the wedding simply made official what the family had already believed.

“It was only making it official because Taylor’s been family now for quite some time.”

Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Brought a Whole New Fan Base to the Family

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Kylie’s comments came shortly after Jason reflected on how his family’s life changed once Travis began dating Swift.

Appearing on the July 21 episode of the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center said the attention surrounding the family grew dramatically after the relationship became public.

“It was definitely gradual, and then it just like was a very big flip, obviously, when Taylor and Travis started dating,” Jason said.

Swift and Travis were first publicly linked in September 2023 when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game, although Swift later said they had already been dating privately for several months.

Jason said the relationship introduced an entirely new audience to the Kelce family.

“It led to a whole ‘nother demographic of fan base being interested in not just me but our entire family,” he explained.

The retired NFL star also joked about how noticeably his fan interactions changed.

“I went from very much being dominated by large fat men coming up to me and shaking my hand and thanking me for being an Eagle to little girls,” Jason said. “It was quite a shift of people that became fans.”