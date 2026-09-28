Former Chief Leo Chenal Breaks Silence On Terrifying Season-Ending Neck Injury

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal has shared an encouraging update after undergoing surgery for the neck injury that ended his first season with the Washington Commanders.

Chenal took to X following the procedure to let fans know that the surgery was successful and to thank them for the messages he has received.

“Surgery went well! Thank you all for all the love and support, you don’t know how much it means seeing this much love everywhere,” Chenal wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The update came after a frightening scene during Washington’s 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Chenal suffered the injury in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field.

His message quickly drew responses from fans, including plenty of familiar names and faces from Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs Kingdom Rallies Around Leo Chenal After Surgery

Although Chenal left Kansas City in free agency in March 2026, Chiefs fans made it clear they are still supporting the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“Praying for you Leo! Chiefs Kingdom still loves you brother,” one fan responded.

“Miss ya in KC big man. Thanks for the memories. Praying you heal up well,” another wrote.

A third added, “Chief for life! We’ll always have your back, I hope you heal up quick man! Much love!”

One fan went back to a memorable moment from Chenal’s time in Kansas City, sharing a photo of the linebacker climbing onto a bus from the ground during a Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

“Hopefully you’re doing something like this again soon!” the fan wrote.

The messages followed four seasons in which Chenal became a familiar part of Kansas City’s defense and helped the franchise win two championships.

Leo Chenal’s First Commanders Season Ends After Neck Injury

Chenal suffered the neck injury while tackling Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson at Northwest Stadium. He went to the ground following the play as medical personnel rushed onto the field and Washington teammates gathered around him.

Commanders fans began chanting, “Leo! Leo!” while he received treatment.

Chenal raised his left hand as they took him off the field on a cart. The Fox broadcast later reported that he had feeling in all of his extremities and was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported that Chenal would need season-ending surgery, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later confirmed it.

The injury brought an early end to a new chapter for the fifth-year linebacker. Chenal signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with Washington after leaving Kansas City during the offseason.

Leo Chenal Spent 4 Seasons With Chiefs & Won 2 Super Bowls

The Chiefs selected Chenal in the third round with the No. 103 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

He went on to play 65 regular-season games and make 44 starts for Kansas City from 2022 through 2025.

Chenal also became a two-time champion during that run. He was part of the Chiefs teams that won Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII alongside Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s championship core.