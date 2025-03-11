Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Lose All-Pro Weapon In Free Agency After Choosing To Re-Sign Former Cardinal

Andy Reid
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ receiver room is looking about as promising as it’s been since the departure of Tyreek Hill back in 2022.

Rashee Rice was displaying true WR1 production before his season was cut short by a season-ending knee injury in Week 4; Xavier Worthy proved himself to a truly lethal playmaking vertical threat; and the team will also have access to fellow speedster, Hollywood Brown, who missed almost the entirety of 2024 with a shoulder problem.

However, one player they will have to make do without is former All-Pro receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens come the start of the new league year tomorrow.

This feeds into the “one or the other” narrative that many expected to be presented to KC with regards to re-signing either Hopkins or Brown, who just re-signed with the AFC champions on a contract reportedly worth up to $11 million.

More to follow..

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

