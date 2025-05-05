Chiefs Bringing in Half-Brother of Patrick Mahomes for Closer Look: Report

Rookie minicamp is here for the Kansas City Chiefs, kicking off on May 3 and running through May 5.

The three-day session includes drafted rookies, undrafted free agents and unsigned players, all with one goal in common: to make the team’s final 53-man roster. One invitee in particular stands out this year: Graham Walker, whose half-brother is none other than Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Walker’s addition to minicamp was first reported by Arrowhead Pride’s John Dixon.

Walker, a 6-foot-3, 227-pound tight end hailing from Hinesburg, Vermont, had a notable college career that included stints in both the Ivy League and the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Both he and Mahomes share the same father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr.

He’s a definite long shot to make the roster, but perhaps a spot on the practice squad is doable? Let’s take a further look at what the young TE brings to the table.

A Closer Look at Walker’s College Career

By request, here’s video of @RiceFootball TE Graham Walker (No. 89) at Chiefs rookie minicamp on Sunday. Walker is the half-brother of Patrick Mahomes. Yes, shot on an iPhone from approximately 120 yards away with Andy Reid in the foreground. #MinicampLifeforReporters pic.twitter.com/6LDaDSRLC1 — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 4, 2025

Walker started his collegiate career at Brown University, where he emerged as a standout wide receiver. In his freshman season in 2021, he led all Ivy League rookies with 54 catches for 664 yards and six touchdowns, earning him Honorable Mention All-Ivy and HERO Sports Sophomore All-America honors.

He continued to be a key offensive contributor over the next two seasons, culminating in a 2023 campaign where he hauled in 45 passes for 540 yards and six TDs, getting named a Third Team Phil Steele All-Ivy selection in the process.

Walker transferred to Rice University for his graduate year in 2024, and he moved from wdeout to tight end. He finished with 24 receptions for 252 yards over 12 games. Although he didn’t find the end zone last yeat, his performance earned him an honorable mention All-AAC nod from College Football News.

“Any ball up in the air is his,” Eric Bunker, Graham’s wide receivers coach at Brown, said, via Seven Days Vermont. “That’s Graham’s superpower: His size and athleticism enable him to box guys out and get the ball.”

Patrick Mahomes & Half-Brother Graham Walker Bonded Later in Life

Mahomes, while not having a deeply intertwined relationship with Walker, has been supportive of his half-brother’s football aspirations. Walker has mentioned that Mahomes has reached out with words of encouragement during his college career.

“I know Patrick has been watching the games, and he’s reached out and said the good things that I’ve been doing,” Graham said last season, per Seven Days. “When someone who’s accomplished so much can say you’re doing well, it really feels good.”

“He definitely is a Mahomes,” Mahomes Sr. said about Walker, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “His stepdad did a great job with him, his mom did a great job with him.”

Walker was raised in Vermont by his mother, Jessamyn Walker, and stepfather, Gerry Howatt and reconnected with his biological father later in life. Now, he’s got a shot at catching passes on the regular from his brother, who also happens to be one of the GOATs. Again, the practice squad could be achievable if he impresses. We’ll see how it goes.