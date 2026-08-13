Mansoor Delane Injury Update Brings Good News Ahead of Chiefs Preseason Opener

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane took another step forward in his recovery from a shoulder blade injury just days before the team’s preseason opener.

Delane, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, has participated throughout training camp but has worn a yellow non-contact jersey as the Chiefs carefully managed his workload. That changed during the team’s latest practice when Delane appeared without the jersey for the first time during camp.

The development comes after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach provided an encouraging timeline for Delane to return to unrestricted practice.

Kansas City will open its preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Mansoor Delane Sheds Non-Contact Jersey at Chiefs Training Camp

Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen pointed out the change from Delane during Day 14 of training camp.

“The Chiefs aren’t in pads today, but some good news regardless: Mansoor Delane is no longer in the gold, ‘no contact’ jersey,” McMullen wrote on X.

Kansas City held a padless 10-10-10 practice after three consecutive padded sessions, meaning Delane’s change in jersey didn’t necessarily indicate that he had received full clearance for contact.

Still, it marked another change in how the Chiefs are handling the rookie.

Delane suffered a shoulder blade injury near the end of organized team activities. Kansas City has allowed him to participate in individual work, one-on-one drills and seven-on-seven periods during camp while keeping him out of contact portions of practice.

Veach explained the team’s approach during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Starting first with Mansoor, he had a shoulder blade right toward the end of OTAs,” Veach said. “And so we don’t think it’s going to be long-term or anything, but that has to just completely heal.”

Veach added that Delane hasn’t experienced limitations during the portions of practice in which he has participated.

“There’s nothing limiting him out there. He’s been taking all the 7-on-7 reps and just not the team periods and the contact stuff,” Veach said. “We want to leave him out of that right now, but I would say in the next 7-8 days, he’ll probably get the green light to do everything. So, we’re excited about him.”

Chiefs Await Full Clearance for Delane as Secondary Deals With Injuries

Delane’s progress comes at an important time for a Kansas City secondary that has dealt with multiple injuries during training camp.

Cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and L’Jarius Sneed have both missed practice time with injuries. Getting Delane cleared for full participation would give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo another option as the Chiefs prepare for the regular season.

Kansas City invested heavily in Delane during the offseason, selecting him sixth overall in the NFL draft. His limited participation has allowed him to continue getting practice repetitions without exposing the shoulder to unnecessary contact before it fully heals.

Veach’s projected timeline could also put Delane in position to receive unrestricted practice work well before Kansas City’s regular-season opener.

The Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14, giving Delane approximately a month to increase his workload and work with Kansas City’s revamped secondary.