Chiefs’ Mansoor Delane Gets Hopeful Injury Assessment From Sports Doctor After Exit

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane snagged an interception off rival Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on his first coverage snap of the first drive of his first NFL game — all before leaving the field with a shoulder injury.

It was an undoubtedly rough scene for Delane, the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in this year’s draft, after he battled a shoulder injury throughout training camp and the preseason while trying to get up to speed in a complicated Chiefs defense.

“Mansoor Delane is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Delane entered training camp with a right shoulder injury that held him out of the Chiefs’ preseason opener,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported via X on Monday, September 14. “After his pick, Delane lands on his right shoulder. He wasn’t on the field for the Broncos’ 2nd drive.”

By video, right AC joint sprainTo locker room but possible to return with injection https://t.co/CETbZlle5D — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 15, 2026

David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor for nearly two decades, offered a speculative diagnosis from afar as well as hope for Delane to potentially get back on the field against Denver.

“By video, right AC joint sprain,” Chao wrote in a caption on a repost of Taylor’s report. “To locker room, but possible to return with injection.”

UPDATE (9:03 p.m.): Kansas City officially ruled Delane out for the game early in the second half.

Mansoor Delane Critical Component to Chiefs’ New-Look Defense

Delane’s return, or lack thereof, will depend on several factors, including how serious the team’s doctors believe the injury might be, at what pain level his shoulder registers and how much Kansas City is willing to gamble with the health of its top draft pick.

The Chiefs focused heavily on rebuilding the defense during the draft, trading up three spots from No. 9 to No. 6 to guarantee they landed Delane. He is filling what was a huge hole on the roster following the departures of cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason via a trade and free agency, respectively.

Kansas City also spent a first-round pick on defensive tackle Peter Woods and an early second-round selection on pass-rusher R Mason Thomas.

Patrick Mahomes’ Return Has Upped Stakes in Kansas City on Monday Night Football

The Chiefs’ obviously value opening their season with a home victory over the Broncos after Denver dethroned Kansas City atop the AFC West Division last season for the first time since 2015 — years before quarterback Patrick Mahomes even joined the franchise.

Mahomes’ return to action on Monday Night Football, nine months to the day since he tore his ACL, adds another layer of significant emotion to the proceedings at Arrowhead Stadium.

That said, the Chiefs’ top goal isn’t short-term revenge on the Broncos and a 1-0 record. Instead, it’s getting back to the top of the division and the AFC in search of the fourth Super Bowl ring of the Mahomes-Travis Kelce-Andy Reid era.

And in that context, perhaps Kansas City will assume the position that it is smarter to be safe than sorry with regards to Delane and his banged up shoulder.