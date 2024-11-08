Chiefs Coach ‘Should Be In the Mix’ for HC Job in 2025: Report

The NFL has already seen two head coaches fired with many more expected to come between now and January. Among the candidates that “should be in the mix” to fill one of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“Coaching agents and executives queried by CBS Sports in recent weeks have said former Bears head coach and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy should be in the mix for a head coach job this upcoming cycle, where there could be between six and 10 openings across the NFL,” Jones wrote on November 7.

State of Chiefs Offense Under Matt Nagy

Nagy’s second stint with the Chiefs began in 2022 when he was hired as the quarterbacks coach and senior assistant coach. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator when Eric Bieniemy joined the Washington Commanders staff in 2023.

This season, Kansas City’s offense ranks 12th in the league in scoring with 23 total touchdowns scored, per NFL.com. A lack of weapons throughout the first half of the regular season resulted in an 11-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Still, losing running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receivers Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown to injuries and still finishing as a top-12 team in scoring is impressive.

Despite not having overall great production on offense, an elite defense has helped guide the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to an undefeated record heading into Week 10. On top of that, Pacheco is expected back within the next month, and WR DeAndre Hopkins will continue to familiarize himself with the Chiefs’ offense, which will make him an even more effective player.

So, things looking positive moving forward this season for the Chiefs. That’s great news for Nagy, as his stock will continue to increase before the next head coaching cycle.

Chiefs Have Been Clutch on Third Down

Part of what made Kansas City’s mediocre offense so effective before the trade for Hopkins and in Hopkins’ first game with the Chiefs was moving the chains on critical downs.

Over the last three games, the Chiefs have converted on 32 of a possible 48 third down attempts, which is a 66% third down conversion rate. On the season, the team ranks first in the NFL in third down percentage at 53.2%, per StatMuse.

Speaking to the media on November 6, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked if there were key ingredients to Kansas City’s third-down success over the past few weeks and started with some praise for Nagy.

“First of all, Matt [Nagy] does a great job supplying the plays on that and the guys buy in and believe in it,” Reid explained. “You’ve got an offensive line that’s doing a nice job protecting and a quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) that’s a real good player (laughs). Then, the receivers and [Travis] Kelce and Noah [Gray] have done a great job with their execution there — and staying alive. So, if there was a breakdown here or there or they did a great job in coverage, the guys stay alive and are able to get themselves open. It starts with Matt and what he’s put together for them.”