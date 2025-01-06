Chiefs Coach Set to Interview for Jets’ Head Coach Job: Report

The New York Jets have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic on January 6.

Now three years removed from his first head coaching stint with the Chicago Bears, Nagy could potentially become a head coach yet again after two seasons as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs offense finished the 2024 regular season ranked 15th in the NFL in points per game (22.6), 14th in passing yards per game (222.4), and 22nd in rushing yards per game (105.3), according to ESPN.

Though overall Kansas City’s offense has been middle-of-the-pack, the unit’s ability to perform in crunch time along with the team gaining 15 wins this season are likely some of the primary reasons why Nagy is being asked to interview for New York’s head coaching vacancy.

Russini also wrote on January 4 that the New Orleans Saints are expected to “show interest” in Nagy as the organization searches for its next HC. So, it appears that Nagy will have at least two chances to work his way back into the head coaching carousel in 2025.

Jets Also Set to Interview Chiefs’ Mike Borgonzi

Along with Nagy, the Jets have also requested to interview Kansas City assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi for their general manager vacancy, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on January 6.

Borgonzi has been the Chiefs’ assistant general manager for four seasons. Over that period, Kansas City’s front office has been one of the best in the league when it comes to drafting talent and maneuvering the salary cap. Because of that, Borgonzi, who has interviewed for several vacant GM jobs in recent years, is in a prime position to earn a promotion to GM with another organization.

Chiefs’ Potential Playoff Opponents Revealed

Now that the 2024 regular season is over, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions have a better understanding of who they might face during the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In the AFC Wild Card Round, the Buffalo Bills will face the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Houston Texans will face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City will host the lowest seed remaining after the AFC Wild Card Round during the AFC Divisional Round. Luckily for the Chiefs, they will have one week of rest under their belts before they find out who their first playoff opponent will be.

X Users Reacted to Jets Requesting to Interview Matt Nagy

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Jets requesting to interview Nagy for their head coaching vacancy.

“People hate on Nagy but he managed to drag Mitch Trubisky to the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers and Stafford in his division. Jets could do worse,” one person wrote.

“What insane person would want to deal with the Jets owner/mgmt team + Aaron Rodgers if still there,” another person wrote. “Maybe get Jets’ beloved Rodgers off the playing field by making him head coach.”

“There’s absolutely 0 reason anyone should look at the chiefs this year and think to themselves ‘their OC is a great place to look at their answers!'” another person wrote.