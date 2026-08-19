Micah Parsons Slaps Kansas City Chiefs With Brutal Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2026 NFL season with hopes of returning to Super Bowl contention. Last season, they missed the playoffs and saw superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes go down with a torn ACL.

Despite how last season went, the Chiefs still have a talented roster. On paper, they look to have a team that should compete for a playoff spot and a potential postseason run.

With that being said, there are many around the league who believe that Kansas City’s run as a yearly contender could very well be over.

A new prediction has come in from Green Bay Packers superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons that will anger the Chiefs’ fan base.

Micah Parsons Makes Brutal Prediction for Kansas City Chiefs

Bleacher Report has shared a segment from one of Parsons’ recent appearances. In that clip, he focuses on predicting the outcome of the AFC West division in 2026.

At the No. 1 spot in the division, Parsons believes that Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are poised to win. Behind them, he doesn’t have Kansas City. Instead, he placed the Los Angeles Chargers as the No. 2 team in the AFC West.

The Chiefs come in at No. 3 in the division, according to Parsons, with the Las Vegas Raiders finishing in last place.

If Kansas City was to finish third place in the AFC West, the team would almost certainly miss the playoffs. Parsons is, in effect, predicting the end of the Chiefs’ dynasty.

Here is the full video of Parsons’ AFC West predictions:

Patrick Mahomes & Company Are Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong

Over the years, Mahomes and Kansas City have proved plenty of critics and doubters wrong. Each and every year, the number of fans rooting against the Chiefs seemed to rise.

Granted, they haven’t faced as much adversity during recent years as they are right now. Mahomes still has to prove that he can come back at the same level he was pre-injury. The rest of the roster will need to step up around him.

Despite the outside noise and adversity, Kansas City remains confident. With Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid leading the way, the Chiefs are always going to be a threat.

Parsons clearly isn’t buying that Kansas City will bounce back in 2026. If his prediction comes true, it will be interesting to see what direction the Chiefs choose to take. Missing the playoffs a second straight year could force notable changes throughout the franchise.