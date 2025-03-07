Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Bring Back Polarizing Starter Despite Super Bowl Wobbles: Report

Andy Reid
Any Kansas City Chiefs fan can tell you – indeed as most NFL fans can tell you – the organization’s number one priority this offseason is upgrading the offensive line.

After letting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes get sacked six times in the Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Chiefs, 40-22, Kansas City knows they must improve in pass protection if they are to win their fourth Lombardi Trophy under head coach, Andy Reid, and Mahomes.

Mike Caliendo Given ERFA Tender In 2025

One player that many regarded as expendable coming into free agency is current starting left guard and 2022 undrafted free agent, Mike Caliendo, who was consistently the weak link on the already tenuous o-line.

However, it seems like the Chiefs still have him very much in their plans, as Jeremy Fowler reports that the team are set to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent, keeping him with the team for another year (as long as he signs it).

Caliendo has not been a particularly strong starter for the Chiefs during his stint in Missouri. The Western Michigan alum ranked 113th out of 135 qualifying guards by Pro Football Focus, receiving an overall grade of 49.

In the games leading up to the Super Bowl, the guard put up some pretty ugly numbers; which one X user detailed to accurately predict some issues that came to light in Super Bowl LIX.

Where Does Mike Caliendo Fit Into The Chiefs’ Plans?

Given his performance towards the back end of the season, it is unlikely the Chiefs consider him to be their left guard for years to come.

However with incumbent guard, Joe Thuney, traded to the Chicago Bears earlier this week, Kansas City are still hunting for their starter at left guard next season. 2024 second round pick, Kingsley Suamataia, could be in the driving seat to make the position his own in 2025; but Caliendo still figures to make an impact as a competent backup – or even provide competition for the spot.

With general manager, Brett Veach, and Andy Reid, both dialled in on fixing the line, it feels likely that the team will bring in starting caliber players at both guard and tackle this offseason, through free agency and/or April’s NFL draft.

With Baltimore Ravens’ left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, being the clear OT1 to hit the open market, the Chiefs could be primed to pounce on the former All-Pro.

Caliendo still has a role to play in KC; and given the very reasonable price point of the tag – the ERFA with Caliendo’s 2 years experience is just $1.03 million this season, a bargain for even a backup-quality player; it makes sense to keep him around for one more year.

 

