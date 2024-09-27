Chiefs Will Be Without Key Pass Rusher vs Chargers in Week 4

“[J.K. Dobbins] pretty positive effect, right? Listen, I have a lot of respect for [Chargers head coach] Jim [Harbaugh] and [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman], [I’ve] known both of them for a long time,” Spags said during his press conference. “[I] kind of have a feel for, I think, what they want to do and become and you can see that they’re doing that, especially early.

“I know they’ve had a rash of injuries. We’re not going to overlook anything,” Spags continued. “I think Jim has a way of getting his team ready to play in any situation. The running backs, I mean both of them (Dobbins and Gus Edwards) really fit what they do. They feel like they — that’s the identity of their team now, right? Yet, they have a quarterback (Justin Herbert), and we’ll see where the health is and all that, but they have a quarterback that, I think, is one of the best throwers in the league so it’s a pretty good combination for them. We’ll see who they put out there but to us, it doesn’t matter, really. We’re going to defend the scheme and try to play our best football.”

X Users Chatted About Chiefs-Chargers Week 4 Matchup

Users on X — formerly Twitter — chatted about the Chiefs and Chargers ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“Chiefs at Chargers will be a test of strength on strength,” Chris Clark of Locked on Chiefs wrote. “Chiefs have been fantastic getting YAC after the catch and have excelled mostly in the short passing game. The Chargers are allowing just 4.9 yards per attempt on short yardage targets the third fewest in the NFL. They are also only allowing 4.6 yards of YAC on short yardage throws 5th in the league according to Next Gen Stats.”

“The Chiefs are 3-0 but they haven’t been dominant. Chargers can beat them this week and I expect them to do just that,” another person wrote.