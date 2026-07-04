Mike Vrabel and Wife Jen Make Rare Appearance at Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New York City on Monday, with the wedding drawing in even a rival NFL head coach who has seen some unwanted spotlight of his own.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and wife Jen were seen arriving near Madison Square Garden, where the Kelce-Swift nuptials were held on Friday. It was one of the first public appearances together for the couple since Vrabel became embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal.

Mike Vrabel and Wife Jen Make Rare Public Appearance Together

As USA Today reported, Mike Vrabel was seen arriving near the wedding wearing a black tuxedo while wife Jen wore a blue dress. The report noted that the couple has endured a difficult period after allegations arose that Vrabel was carrying on a relationship with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

“The Vrabels’ attendance at the wedding comes amid what has been a difficult offseason for the coach, as Mike Vrabel’s relationship with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini came under scrutiny after photos of the duo at an Arizona resort were published by the New York Post’s Page Six on April 7,” the report noted.

While there were plenty of Chiefs players in attendance for the wedding, the report noted that there is no clear connection between Vrabel and Kelce — and potentially a more direct connection with the longtime NFL coach and Swift.

“It isn’t clear exactly how the Vrabels are connected to the parties involved in the Kelce-Swift wedding. Vrabel never coached Kelce during their time together in the NFL, but both are Ohio natives,” the report noted. “It’s worth noting Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans – stationed in Swift’s adopted hometown of Nashville – from 2018-23.”

Though Vrabel initially denied an inappropriate relationship with Russini, he later stepped away from the team briefly during the NFL draft and admitted that he had “difficult” conversations.

“Those (conversations) have been positive and productive,” Vrabel said. “We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions. That includes me. That starts with me. We never want our actions to negatively affect the team. You never want to be the cause of a distraction.

“What I can promise you is that my family, this organization, the team, the staff, the coaches, everybody – our fans, most importantly − will get the best version of me going forward.”

Other Surprise Guests at Kelce-Swift Wedding

The wedding on Friday drew in a host of celebrities and athletes, including a few surprises. The ceremony was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, who grew close to Kelce in recent years and even cast him in a movie.